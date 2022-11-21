Home Technology 15-20 years ago, in the era of Xbox and Xbox 360, Team Ninja and their Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises were one of the hottest things in gaming. However, after…
15-20 years ago, in the era of Xbox and Xbox 360, Team Ninja and their Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises were one of the hottest things in gaming. However, after…

15-20 years ago, in the era of Xbox and Xbox 360, Team Ninja and their Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises were one of the hottest things in gaming. However, after…

15-20 years ago, in the era of Xbox and Xbox 360, Team Ninja and their Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises were one of the hottest things in gaming. However, both series have waned in popularity after longtime director and producer Toshinobu Itagaki left the studio and the quality gradually declined. But it turns out, they’re on their way back.

Team Ninja recently spoke at the G-Star Conference in South Korea, a gaming trade show geared toward industry professionals, where they discussed everything from design concepts to target audience. The funniest part is definitely the closing, as they round out the session by revealing that Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots are in development.

Unfortunately, we don’t get more information, but beggars can’t be choosers. The last time we saw the Ninja Gaiden protagonist (also a deadly dead-or-alive fighter) was in last year’s mediocre Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection. Hopefully the reboot will bring both series back to their full potential.

