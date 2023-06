Europe has a new unicorn, and it’s called 1KOMMA5°. Founded just two years ago, Philipp Schröder has built a group of companies that now includes 28 subsidiaries. The goal: to equip as many households in Europe and Australia as possible with solar systems and heat pumps. In today’s podcast, CEO and founder Philipp Schröder tells us how it all works together. It […]

