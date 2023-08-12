200 euros off this MSI gaming notebook with RTX 4070

In addition to the tech discounts for Amazon’s Back to School, there are also other offers dedicated to technology and information technology in particular on a daily basis. Today we offer you an interesting discount on a branded gaming notebook MSI.

We refer to MSI Raider GE68HX 13VG-040IT, a laptop specifically designed for high resolution and high framerate gaming. On board we find technology updated to the latest generation, starting from the processor Intel Core i7-13700HX belonging to the thirteenth generation of Intel and second with Hybrid Architecture, capable of offering an advanced multitasking experience and high performance in play and work.

At its side, 32 GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 solid state drive, while the graphics sector is covered by the excellent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Complete in every aspect, this Raider offers the spectacle of a 16-inch IPS-type screen with QHD+ resolution (16:10 ratio) and refresh rate up to 240Hz. On the connectivity side, there is no shortage of Bluetooth and tri-band WiFi 6E.

As for the price, Amazon Italy offers it with Prime shipping at the price of 2,599 euros, with a discount of 200 euros (equal to 7%) compared to the starting price of 2,799.13 euros.

