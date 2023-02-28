In 2022, Kaspersky experts discovered nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojans, doubling from the previous year. This worrying growth is also the highest ever recorded in the past six years. These and other findings are contained in the Kaspersky report “Mobile Threats in 2022”.
As mobile technologies and services evolve, threats are becoming more widespread. To address this growing concern, Kaspersky experts continuously monitor the threat landscape, track trends, and keep users and the cybersecurity community informed of potential threats. In 2022, Kaspersky products detected 1,661,743 malware or unwanted software installations.
One of the most widespread and worrying mobile threats is mobile banking Trojans, which are used to search for data related to online banking and electronic payment systems. Kaspersky detected 196,476 mobile banking Trojan installations in 2022, double the number in 2021 and the record for the last six years. This underscores that cybercriminals are targeting mobile users and are increasingly interested in stealing financial data and actively investing in the creation of new malware that can lead to major losses for their victims.
Cyber criminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores. Google Play still contains downloaders for families of banking Trojans, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper and Xenomorph, all masquerading as utilities. For example, Sharkbot actively distributes downloaders that simulate a file manager that can request permission to install additional packages necessary for the trojan to function on a user’s device, putting its security at risk.
To protect yourself from mobile threats, Kaspersky recommends:
- Only download applications from official stores such as the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Amazon Appstore. Although they are not 100% secure, at least they are checked by store managers and a selection system is available: not all apps can be published on these stores.
- Check the settings of the applications you use and be careful before allowing an application, especially when it comes to high-risk ones such as Accessibility Services.
- A reliable security solution can help detect malicious apps and adware before they start causing problems on your device. It is important to note that protection, such as that offered by Kaspersky consumer products, can be obtained directly from mobile operators.
- iPhone users have some privacy controls provided by Apple, and can block apps’ access to photos, contacts, and GPS features if they deem these permissions unnecessary.
- Update your operating system and important applications as soon as the latest versions are available to resolve many security issues.
- Kaspersky calls on the mobile industry to improve cyber protection at all levels, including user safety, by providing tailored cybersecurity services. Kaspersky Consumer Business Alliances enable companies to offer their customers a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio backed by Kaspersky’s global expertise and support.