In 2022, Kaspersky experts discovered nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojans, doubling from the previous year. This worrying growth is also the highest ever recorded in the past six years. These and other findings are contained in the Kaspersky report “Mobile Threats in 2022”.

As mobile technologies and services evolve, threats are becoming more widespread. To address this growing concern, Kaspersky experts continuously monitor the threat landscape, track trends, and keep users and the cybersecurity community informed of potential threats. In 2022, Kaspersky products detected 1,661,743 malware or unwanted software installations.

One of the most widespread and worrying mobile threats is mobile banking Trojans, which are used to search for data related to online banking and electronic payment systems. Kaspersky detected 196,476 mobile banking Trojan installations in 2022, double the number in 2021 and the record for the last six years. This underscores that cybercriminals are targeting mobile users and are increasingly interested in stealing financial data and actively investing in the creation of new malware that can lead to major losses for their victims.

Cyber ​​criminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores. Google Play still contains downloaders for families of banking Trojans, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper and Xenomorph, all masquerading as utilities. For example, Sharkbot actively distributes downloaders that simulate a file manager that can request permission to install additional packages necessary for the trojan to function on a user’s device, putting its security at risk.

