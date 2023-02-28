Home News Juventus has filed an appeal with the Guarantee College – Piedmont
Juventus has filed an appeal with the Guarantee College – Piedmont

Juventus has filed an appeal with the Guarantee College – Piedmont

The approval of the club's semi-annual report is postponed by one week

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – Juventus has filed an appeal with the Coni Sports Guarantee College against the sentence of the FIGC Court of Appeal which imposed a 15-point penalty for the capital gains case. Juve filed the appeal with the Sports Guarantee Board at Coni. The deadline for presenting the appeal was 30 days from the publication of the reasons for the sentence of the federal appeal judge. In the meantime, the club announced that the approval of the consolidated half-yearly financial report at 31 December 2022 has been postponed by a week. Expected – according to the calendar – with the board of directors convened for 1 March, it will be the subject of the board of directors 8 March 2023 “so as to allow – informed Juventus – the examination of the deeds filed yesterday, 27 February 2023, by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the context of the criminal proceedings pending before the Judicial Authority of Turin”.

