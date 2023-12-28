Vacation, well, planning



I work for a very large, let’s say, logistics company in an, let’s say, administrative position in the broadest sense, at least not an operational position. This group has a process to derive quotas for vacation planning for operational staff. It’s understandable that you have to somehow plan how much business is likely to arise in the future and then see how many employees you need, how many you have and how many can therefore have time off. This process is also used for “administrative” activities. In my opinion, it is partly irrelevant there, but good, the fine ladies and gentlemen don’t have to get extra sausage for “administrative tasks”.

For this process, I plan the entire annual vacation for the following year around November and enter it into a tool. If I actually want to take vacation the following year, I enter my vacation request manually in a vacation card that I send to my boss. He releases the vacation and has it booked accordingly. And anyone who has really read this carefully must immediately ask themselves why the holiday card isn’t generated from the tool and why I even have to apply for holiday a second time when it was already completely planned and approved the previous year and why You can’t just enter changes into the tool and it’s not all incredibly error-prone if you decouple processes like that… And if that’s how it looks with such a simple process, what might complex processes look like?

When I think about it and run the risk of getting a little bit, just minimally, annoyed, I’m just happy that the world apparently works with so much sloppiness and is still a long way from a capitalist, through-optimization dystopia!

