2023 WonderFox Christmas Limited Free Offer 15 Super Practical Genuine Software – Mr. Crazy

WonderFox Teams Up with 12 Software Companies to Offer Free Christmas Gift Package Worth Over US$650

To celebrate the arrival of Christmas in 2023, WonderFox has announced a special limited-time free gift package worth more than US$650 in collaboration with 12 well-known software companies. The promotion will run throughout December and offers users the opportunity to download 15 extremely useful software for free. The software covers a wide range of needs, including data recovery, file backup, image processing, disk cleaning, and Windows virus detection.

All the software included in the Christmas gift package come from genuine official licenses, making it a valuable opportunity for users in need to acquire practical software at no cost.

The 2023 WonderFox Christmas limited free event will be divided into two phases, which can be claimed through the “WonderFox event website” within the specified periods. The first round will take place from December 19 to December 25, while the second round will run from December 26 to January 2.

The first round of the WonderFox limited free software list includes popular programs such as WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro v26.0, Ashampoo Backup Pro 17, Wise Data Recovery, Glarysoft Malware Hunter Pro, DoYourClone for Windows 3.0, Ant Download Manager, Sticky Password Premium, and Batch Picture Resizer. The second round of the limited free software list is yet to be announced.

To obtain the genuine software serial number of the free event, users simply need to click on the “Get It Free” button and unzip the compressed package, which will contain the registration code and download address.

In addition to the software offerings from other companies, WonderFox is also giving away its flagship product HD Video Converter Factory Pro for free. This software supports the conversion of over 500 video and audio formats, as well as various editing features and exclusive GPU technology for faster video conversion.

Furthermore, a mysterious extra gift awaits participants of the Christmas event. To receive the bonus gift, users must share the WonderFox 2023 Christmas webpage to their personal social platforms with relevant hashtags (#Christmas #WonderFox) and send the shared screenshot to the designated email.

Overall, the WonderFox 2023 Christmas event offers a unique opportunity for users to acquire top-rated software at no cost, making it a holiday season to remember in the world of technology.

