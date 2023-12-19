Greek or protein yogurt: which is healthier?

Protein-packed foods on the rise: More than just for athletes

The days of protein bars being solely for athletes are long gone. Now, supermarkets are stocked with a wide range of protein-packed options, from desserts to yogurt, pasta, and biscuits. This increase in protein products can be attributed to the growing interest in healthy and physical activity-related nutrition, with many believing that high-protein diets are the key to weight loss. In fact, in 2022, around 7.5 million Italian families purchased protein products.

The availability of these products has expanded beyond gyms and specialized websites, making it easier for consumers to incorporate high-protein options into their diets. Sports foods remain popular, followed by fresh desserts, yogurts, ready-made vegetable dishes, and cold cuts with added proteins.

One highly debated product in the market are protein yogurts, which have sparked discussions on social media. According to nutritionist Fabio Mariniello, the popularity of protein yogurts over traditional Greek yogurt can be attributed to taste preference and accessibility. He also notes that the price of protein yogurts is often comparable to that of Greek yogurt.

When it comes to daily protein intake, Dr. Mariniello emphasizes the complexity of determining specific needs based on various factors such as gender, age, personal health, and level of physical activity. As for the nutritional advantages of protein yogurt compared to traditional yogurt, he states that there are no significant differences, and it ultimately comes down to personal taste.

Dr. Mariniello also addresses the differences between Greek and protein yogurt, noting that both are made from cow’s milk but may contain varied ingredients in terms of sweeteners, thickeners, and ratios between sugar and fats. He stresses that neither type of yogurt is inherently healthier, and recommends a flexible approach to food choices.

In conclusion, Dr. Mariniello advises on the importance of considering individual taste preferences, practicality, and necessity when choosing between traditional and protein-packed yogurts. Whether it’s Greek or protein yogurt, the ultimate choice should be based on personal preference and enjoyment.

