Home » 2024 will be even hotter and more devastating
Technology

2024 will be even hotter and more devastating

by admin
2024 will be even hotter and more devastating

Although Italians don’t believe in global warming, NASA has recently confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month since 1880. Could it be worse? Unfortunately yes, a literally fiery 2024 awaits us.

It is undeniable (or at least it should be) that we are living in an unprecedented historical period. From July 3rd to August 7th we lived such well 36 consecutive days of record-breaking temperatures previous.

2023 to date has been the third warmest on record. It is virtually certain, with more than a 99% chance, that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50% chance that 2023 will be the hottest on recordNOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick said.National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Even NASA, however, has gone too far on the subject.

NASA data confirms what billions of people around the world have literally heard: the Temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing first-hand the effects of the climate crisis“says NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Unfortunately for us, however, the predictions do not stop there.

Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, increases the dose by launching a decidedly worrying statement: “Not only do we expect 2023 to be unusually warm and perhaps a record hot year, but we expect 2024 to be even hotter“.

Now it is already too late for many animals and entire ecosystems as evidenced by the fires, floods and storms that devastate the whole world on a daily basis. As if that weren’t enough, the UN is already talking about global boiling. Nonetheless, halting fossil fuel emissions still remains the top priority.

You may also like

WhatsApp Introducing AI-Powered Automatic Sticker Generation

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Upgrades Telephoto Lens to...

Testing the Flexispot CB2: Mobile pedestal for the...

Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone...

Honkai 3rd: Unveiling the New S-Rank Character Herrscher...

Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the...

Panic Games to Unveil Future of Game Distribution...

neoom starts in Germany and challenges Enpal and...

Discover Famous Figures from Around the World with...

5 things to know about the new European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy