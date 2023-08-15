2024 will be even hotter and more devastating

Although Italians don’t believe in global warming, NASA has recently confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month since 1880. Could it be worse? Unfortunately yes, a literally fiery 2024 awaits us.

It is undeniable (or at least it should be) that we are living in an unprecedented historical period. From July 3rd to August 7th we lived such well 36 consecutive days of record-breaking temperatures previous.

“2023 to date has been the third warmest on record. It is virtually certain, with more than a 99% chance, that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50% chance that 2023 will be the hottest on recordNOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick said.National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Even NASA, however, has gone too far on the subject.

“NASA data confirms what billions of people around the world have literally heard: the Temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing first-hand the effects of the climate crisis“says NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Unfortunately for us, however, the predictions do not stop there.

Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, increases the dose by launching a decidedly worrying statement: “Not only do we expect 2023 to be unusually warm and perhaps a record hot year, but we expect 2024 to be even hotter“.

Now it is already too late for many animals and entire ecosystems as evidenced by the fires, floods and storms that devastate the whole world on a daily basis. As if that weren’t enough, the UN is already talking about global boiling. Nonetheless, halting fossil fuel emissions still remains the top priority.