Research success on cytomegalovirus infection / Researchers at the University Medical Center Mainz achieve study success with newly developed vaccine

Mainz – Scientists from the Institute of Virology at the University Medical Center Mainz have achieved research success that could later become particularly relevant for transplantations. In preclinical studies, they succeeded in developing a vaccine against the cytomegalovirus (CMV). If the vaccine, which is based on non-infectious particles, also proves its worth in the next stage of research, it could reduce the risk of complications in transplants. This research success was also made possible by funding from the Wilhelm Sander Foundation.

In the case of transplantations of blood stem cells in particular, a CMV infection is a serious, in some cases even life-threatening complication. Infection with this pathogen can lead to pneumonia in patients who are already weak. In order to avoid CMV infection, in many cases the patients are treated prophylactically with an antiviral agent for the first 100 days after the transplantation. However, this does not rule out a later infection and thus possible complications.

A research team from the Institute of Virology headed by Univ.-Prof. dr Bodo Plachter has developed a vaccine as part of a preclinical study. This should provide long-term protection against CMV-related complications after the end of drug prophylaxis in the context of stem cell transplantation. The aim of the vaccination is to train the recipient’s immune system to fight CMV proliferation at an early stage. “In this way we could forestall the virus without putting additional strain on those affected,” explains Professor Plachter, Acting Director of the Institute for Virology at the University Medical Center Mainz. And adds: “The vaccine we developed in this phase of research is based on non-infectious particles that have proven to be extraordinarily effective in preclinical experiments.”

In order to shed more light on this extraordinarily high level of effectiveness, the team investigated how the newly developed vaccine affects the immune cells as part of the project. The scientists found that the vaccine surprisingly stimulates the innate immune system in addition to the cells of the acquired immune system. As a result, the viral vaccine induces a very strong immune response.

“The results of our work are extremely important for conducting an initial clinical study. In the next step, the necessary processes are to be established, such as the process for vaccine production,” says Professor Plachter. “We are confident that the clinical study will also be successful and that later a vaccine that can be used for patient care will actually be available.

The working group of the Institute of Virology led by Univ.-Prof. dr Bodo Plachter and Dr. Inessa Penner received four-year funding of around €320,000 for her project from the Wilhelm Sander Foundation.

About the Wilhelm Sander Foundation

The Wilhelm Sander Foundation supports medical research projects, especially in the fight against cancer. Since the foundation was set up, a total of more than 270 million euros has been paid out for research funding in Germany and Switzerland. This makes the Wilhelm Sander Foundation one of the most important private research foundations in Germany. It emerged from the estate of the entrepreneur of the same name, who died in 1973.

About the university medicine of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz

The University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz is the only medical institution providing supramaximal care in Rhineland-Palatinate and an internationally recognized scientific location. It comprises more than 60 clinics, institutes and departments that work together across disciplines and treat more than 320,000 inpatients and outpatients every year. Highly specialized patient care, research and teaching form an inseparable unit at the Mainz University Medical Center. More than 3,500 medical and dental students as well as around 700 specialists in a wide range of healthcare, commercial and technical professions are trained here. With around 8,700 employees, the Mainz University Medical Center is also one of the largest employers in the region and an important driver of growth and innovation. Further information on the Internet at www.unimedizin-mainz.de.

