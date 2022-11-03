Home Technology 24 LEDs on the fan frame show ultra-rich RGB lighting effects Thermaltake’s new TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB fans- HKEPC Hardware
Technology

by admin
24 LEDs in the fan frame show super rich RGB lighting effects
Thermaltake New TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB Fan

Thermaltake recently announced the launch of high-end TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB high air pressure fans. The TOUGHFAN series fans have consistently excellent cooling performance. They are the basic equipment of the latest TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB, with unique styling and rich RGB lighting effects. , to upgrade its overall appearance.

On the basis of the original high-end Gangying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB high air pressure fan, gorgeous RGB lighting effects are added to make the appearance of Gangying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB more dazzling. The bright and colorful fan frame is equipped with 24 individually controllable LED lights, with 16.8 million colors of brilliant brilliance, creating your own exclusive lighting effect. Gang Ying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB is compatible with the new fourth-generation software control box, allowing users to customize the lighting effects without worrying about unstable connections, and can control the lighting effects synchronously through the TT RGB digital software to create Your own dazzling RGB ecology.

In addition, users don’t have to worry about the cooling performance of the TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB. The fan supports PWM speed control, and the maximum speed can reach 2000RPM, creating a stable airflow while maintaining low noise. Players who want to pursue low noise, high performance, RGB lighting effects and more comprehensive system cooling, Gangying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB will definitely be your best choice.

In other specifications, Gangying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB also adopts Gangying TOUGHFAN series all-steel metal shell, which provides stability and durability, and is equipped with the second generation hydraulic bearing to reduce friction and noise when the fan is running. .

The fan is made of a special liquid crystal compound, which can greatly reduce the vibration during operation, and the transparent four-corner shock-proof rubber pad can fully bloom with the gorgeous RGB lighting effect.

Excellent cooling performance, elegant aesthetic design, and high-standard material selection have always been Thermaltake’s insistence on fan products. Therefore, we have created the new Gangying TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB high-pressure fan, inviting players to experience the excellent cooling together. performance and show your ideal equipment.

Steel Shadow TOUGHFAN 12/14 RGB official website:

12 RGB ▶️ https://tw.thermaltake.com/toughfan-12-rgb-radiator-fan-3pack.html

14 RGB ▶️ https://tw.thermaltake.com/toughfan-14-rgb-radiator-fan-3pack.html

