Technology

29. June 2023

29. June 2023

tracking shot

We are sitting at the public viewing of the “Days of German-language Literature” in Klagenfurt when a cameraman, probably from ORF or 3sat, drives up. He uses his knees to steer a Segway Ninebot Mini, a vehicle I’m not seeing for the first time, although apparently it’s been around since 2016. Unfortunately, I know too little about film technology to say here what has been replaced by this process. Maybe you just didn’t do tracking shots on such occasions before because it would have been too cumbersome.

Video description: Someone rolls into the picture on a two-wheeled electric vehicle and holds a camera in front of them on a rather complicated frame, presumably for image stabilization. Half of the public viewing screen can be seen in the background, on which from my seat you can really see as little as in the video, i.e. almost nothing at all.

(Kathrin Passig)

