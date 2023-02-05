Evotiona wearable solution for monitoring the health of children (even during sleep), Hucareplatform that allows communication between patients and doctors to simplify the flow of information, Ingeno, a solution that uses DNA and algorithms to develop personalized responses to health problems. Then It was medical, which develops a technology for remote vision rehabilitation for brain-damaged patients with low vision. AND Paperbox health, which proposes a solution to make the identification of childhood cognitive disorders accessible. These are the five startups that were the protagonists on Friday of the demo day of the first edition of the Vita acceleration path, an initiative to support the innovative projects dedicated to health (technically digital health) of the National Accelerator Network of Cdp venture capital.





On the occasion of the initiative, the launch of the second acceleration batch was also announced: the tender will be open until 17 April and will allow companies to be selected for the next acceleration program expected in the second half of 2023. Here to apply. Here are details of who they are and who make up the startups of the first edition of Vita (all of which received an initial investment of 110,000 euros and a potential follow-on of up to 400,000 euros).

Innovation 20 Italian startups dealing with artificial intelligence by Alessio Nisi

01 February 2023



Evotion, a bracelet to monitor children’s health

Evotion is a startup founded in 2017 in Caserta by Alessio Pietracupa (ceo) e Alessandro Maria Avitabile (marketing and sales manager). “The idea that united us – said Pietracupa, from Molise, with a degree in Business and Management from Luiss – was to create a company capable of producing innovation, of simplifying people’s lives by meeting their needs. We both understood, at a certain point, that the world we were talking about was that of healthtech”.

The project is focused on research and innovation in the sector of technological devices for health. The first product developed by the company is a bracelet for children (from zero to five years), capable of monitoring the main biometric parameters (heart rate, temperature, oxygen saturation and movement).

Once the parameters have been detected, the data is sent to a cloud space, in respect of privacy, analyzed by the company’s algorithms and sent to the parents’ app, which can be updated on the health of their children. The same data can be sent to a desktop app where pediatricians can access and have a dashboard available with the health status of their young patients.

Healthcare Spotify founder launches new startup: discovering diseases with artificial intelligence by Archangel Rociola

02 February 2023



Hucare, enhance communication between doctors and patients

Founded by James Sebregondi in 2015 and based in Florence, Hucare is a startup that has created a platform born to enhance communication between doctors and patients (more than 50% of medical activity is consumed in bureaucratic activities). Hucare’s mission is to fill this gap and ensure that any type of information can be delivered and processed in the shortest possible time for the good of patients and their doctors.

HuCare has developed a space, in fact a management system, conceived on the needs of doctors and patients. A tool that allows patients and caregivers to manage all aspects of communication. Speed ​​and simplicity structured to satisfy the doctor and all the players involved, from the secretariat to the cooperative, from group medicine to the nurse and the specialist.

Supported in 2016 by Foundamenta 1, the impact investing support program of Socialfare, Hucare in 2019 was awarded in Turin, on the occasion of the 9th Edition of the Gaetano Marzotto Award, with a 12-month coaching and mentorship path at the bioincubator Tuscany life sciences. In 2020, the company released Toscovid, software for epidemic containment and monitoring.

Ingenuity, DNA and algorithms at the service of health

Ingeno deals with the personalization of treatment paths relating to skin, hair and nutrition. Founded in Milan in 2021 by Domenico Paoletti, Alessandro Bruno (ceo) e Flavio Garoiaand already accelerated by Lventure, this startup has developed a patented DNA analysis system which, by crossing genetic data with those relating to health and lifestyle, allows to identify the cause of some skin and hair disorders and suggest customized solutions.

Ingeno’s tests make it possible to define the individual’s genetic predisposition to certain risk factors, measure the cellular damage deriving from the most common skin and hair problems with the aim of identifying the problem and personalizing a targeted treatment path. Ingeno’s service is offered directly to the end customer via e-commerce and in the b2b market.

Incentives All the public tenders to give birth and grow a startup in 2023. A guide by Gabriella Rocco

30 January 2023



Linari, distance vision rehabilitation

Linari medical is a startup that deals with neuro-visual rehabilitation in telemedicine. Founded in Pisa in 2019 by Stefano Linari and Caterina Stimola (CEO), the company was born as a spinoff of Linari engineering to industrialize the process of construction and sale of Avdesk, a technology for the remote visual rehabilitation of brain-damaged patients with low vision. The system consists of a medical device that emits special audio-visual stimuli based on the patient’s illness and processes the patient’s feedback in the cloud to be analyzed remotely by a specialist.

“Using a revolutionary approach, supported by numerous scientific publications – the company says – we reactivate multisensory neurons through 180-degree audio-visual stimulation”. The fields of application are many: visual and auditory deficits, cognitive impairment and cognitive enhancement. “Linari medical – added the company – was born at the end of 2019 at the end of a 10-year clinical research, conducted in collaboration with the Stella Maris Foundation of Pisa, to develop the patented neurorehabilitative telemedicine technology: AvDesk.

Thanks to this solution, hundreds of visually impaired patients with cerebral palsy, who would otherwise be forced to live with many limitations and have little autonomy even in the simplest daily activities, have been rehabilitated directly at home after traumatic events, strokes and brain tumours”.

Paperbox, a solution to childhood cognitive problems

Paperbox health is a Turin startup founded by Francesco Garosci, Giacomo Pratesi e Francis Found. The project was launched in 2022 at OGR Tech in Turin, a hub that deals with innovation, business acceleration and scientific research, thanks to the Vento venture building program. The goal of Paperbox health is to make the identification of childhood cognitive disorders more effective.

Among the proposed solutions is Dino, a screening method developed with the Italian Dyslexia Association. Presented to the child in the form of a video game, the system is able to identify the presence of cognitive disorders early (starting from 5 years of age), identifying the predictive signals correlated to them, through a 15-minute game session.

After identification, we proceed with a “smart treatment” path, based on the alternation of tele-rehabilitation sessions carried out by certified specialists through the digital platform and on the periodic use of Dino which, by creating a complete cognitive report of the child and a related history, will be used as an active monitoring tool. Dino will also provide the specialist with the metrics and data needed to maximize the effectiveness of the intervention.