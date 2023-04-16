Top game has to capitulate before this game

In some scenes of Cyberpunk 2077 without DLSS 3, the RTX 4090 only achieves a frame rate of 16 FPS. The reason for this: CD Projekt Red gives the role-playing game a ray tracing update that further improves the graphics quality. But even the most powerful graphics card in the world is put to the test and stumbles.

Cyberpunk 2077: Nvidia shows scenes from new ray tracing update

Even if Cyberpunk 2077 was a complete technical catastrophe at the time of release: Even then, many players were fascinated by the incredible graphics of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 looked outrageously good, especially at night – especially with ray tracing enabled. The graphics technology ensures that shadows, reflections and lighting moods look even more realistic and thus ensure a higher degree of immersion.

Anyone who couldn’t get enough of the graphics of Cyberpunk 2077 should download, install and start the game again at the latest now. Because since 11. April 2023 is there a new update for the RPG that adds a new Overdrive mode to the ray tracing options. Nvidia shows the first scenes from the game with activated Overdrive mode in a video of almost one and a half minutes. But that comes at a price. See for yourself:

New path tracing demo of Cyberpunk 2077

Good to know: Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing Overdrive Update is exclusive to PC. Last-gen and current-gen console owners understandably get nothing.

Nvidia RTX 4090 reaches its limits

In the video, Nvidia not only shows how good the graphics look thanks to the new ray tracing mode. The company also reveals that even the RTX 4090 fails to run the game in native 4K resolution with a solid frame rate. Frame rates of first 16 FPS, then 27 FPS and finally 33 FPS are achieved in the three scenes that are displayed.

If, on the other hand, DLSS 3 is activated, the frame rate multiplies to over 100 FPS in all scenes. However, to achieve this feat, the game is rendered at a low resolution and scaled up using AI algorithms. In addition, DLSS 3 calculates intermediate frames in real time to further increase the frame rate. DLSS 3 is exclusive to Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards.

More information about the technology behind DLSS can be found in our video:

