5 Sony 2023 TVs on offer

There are not only MediaWorld discounts on external SSDs in this May 2023. In fact, the well-known chain has launched promotional initiatives relating, for example, also to the world of televisions. In this context, we find five Sony 2023 TVs on offer.

More precisely, at the same time as MediaWorld’s NO IVA TV promotional initiative, which will remain active until May 21, 2023 (therefore you will have relatively few hours available following the publication of this news to be able to take advantage of the discounts), various models have ended up at the center of the offers, including those related to the selection below.

  • Sony KD43X75WL: 573.71 euros (previously the cost was 699.99 euros, discount of 18.04%);
  • SONY KD43X80L: 737.63 euros (previously the cost was 899.99 euros, saving 18.04%);
  • SONY KD55X85L: 1,147.23 euros (previously the cost was 1,399.99 euros, discount of 18.04%);
  • SONY KD65X85L: 1,311.35 euros (previously the cost was 1,599.99 euros, saving 18.04%);
  • SONY XR65A83L: 2,540.75 euros (previously the cost was 3,099.99 euros, 18.04% discount).

In short, there is a possible saving of 18.04% on a good number of televisions, so you may want to consult the official MediaWorld portal before the promotional initiative comes to an end. In any case, clearly there are not only Sony Smart TVs on sale in that context, but what is indicated represents an example of the active offers.

