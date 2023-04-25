You can underline your Instagram posts, stories and reels with the perfect song. A huge music library allows you to make your pictures and video clips funnier, represent your mood or improve the sound quality of your dance video. Here we show you how to add music to your Instagram post.

What you should consider

Unless you are a musician yourself, you should only use the pieces that the app offers you directly in your Instagram posts. This is the free use of this only private individuals for non-commercial use permitted.

If, for example, you earn money as an influencer with Instagram or your account is used commercially, you must – as usual – first clarify the rights of use yourself. Only recently there was another wave of warnings:

Add Music to Instagram

The “Friends” intro song “I’ll Be There for You” fits perfectly behind the friends slideshow. The video of the cake rising in the oven can ideally be accompanied by “Sweet like chocolate” or “I would have expected you today”. And the pan across the flowers in the garden could also be fired up with “You smell so good” for a change. The appropriate title can be easily added to Instagram.

Contribution

You can use the music as background music on your Instagram posts. To do this, proceed as follows:

Open Instagram and create one new post. Select a filter or tap directly on the top right Arrow “⇒”. Taps “Add Music” and give im Find Music search box according to the desired song.

Image source: GIGA After you have selected a title, you can now customize various aspects: If the lyrics of the song are available, you can use the different types of display letter symbols choose.

choose. About the color wheel icon you can change the color of the text.

you can change the color of the text. If the lyrics aren’t there, or you don’t want them displayed, you can choose one of the two Cover-Symbole to use.

to use. You can use the number symbol to Long of the music excerpt.

of the music excerpt. On the slider the exact point of the song can be set. Finally, tap on the top right Tick ​​”✓”.

Story

This is how you insert the desired music excerpt into your “Instagram Story”:

Open Instagram and create one new story. Select a photo or video or record a short clip directly. Then tap on that Sticker-Symbol (smiley face in box). Here you can find it Music Stickers. Tap on it to get to the music selection.

Image source: GIGA In the search field “Search Music” you can look it up yourself search for a specific track. Alternatively, you can also choose from the songs recommended for you or currently popular. After you have selected the desired title, you must use the slider only select the part of the song that you want as the background music.

Image source: GIGA Finally, tap „Complete”to share the story.

We have summarized the most important Instagram tips in the following video:

Reel

Similar to posts, you can also use the music on Reels as background music. To do this, proceed as follows:

Open Instagram and create one new reel. Insert photos or videos, or record a short clip. Then tap that ♫ Audio note symbol in the selection menu on the left. In the search box “Search Music” you can search for a specific track yourself. Alternatively, you can also choose from the songs recommended for you or currently popular. Now you have to with that slider only select the part of the song that you want to have as background music for your reel. Finally, tap on the top right “Complete”.

