7 of the 10 Most Anticipated Steam Games on Game Pass –

7 of the 10 Most Anticipated Steam Games on Game Pass –

Last week, Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase, announcing a host of new games and showing off more about games we already know. Several game release dates have also been confirmed, and Game Pass release dates have been announced for others.

Clearly, Microsoft made the right call in the latter category. Insider Klobrille notes that seven of the ten most anticipated titles on Steam are listed as Game Pass “day one” titles. Here’s what the checklist looks like, with Game Pass games in bold:


Starfield
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Party Animals
manor lord
Hades II
Payday 3
frostpunk 2
STALKER 2: THE HEART OF CHERNOBYL
Ark II
Cities： Skylines II

Which of these Game Pass do you plan to download and play yourself?

