8 secret iPhone gestures that you should know and will save you time

Using gestures on the iPhone is one of the fastest and most comfortable ways to move around iOS and most users do not know them. These gestures for iPhone are essential and you have to know them.

Gestures have become essential on iOS since iPhones eliminated the Home button. However, there are many users who do not use them in their daily lives, usually because they do not know them. And for that reason we have compiled those that can be the 8 best gestures you can do on your iPhone screen perfect to save you steps and a lot of time.

Drag the scroll bar

Whether on a web page or in an app that scrolls vertically, such as X, we have a way to scroll quickly dragging the scroll bar that appears in the right area when we move slightly. This will allow you to scroll much faster by simply tapping this bar and moving it up and down.

Move the keyboard cursor

One of the most practical touch gestures that exist since it allows you to move the keyboard cursor to rewrite a word or correct any error. You can move the text cursor holding down the space bar on the keyboard and moving it from one side to the other. The keyboard will transform into a trackpad that you can move around on.

Tap the status bar to return to the top

This is a classic function that has been present on the iPhone for years and that many new users are unaware of. If you like to quickly return to the top of a website or app, simply by tapping on the status bar at the top of the screen, you will return to the top. Easy and simple.

Secret Function Bar

One of the most hidden functions of iOS is no longer easy to discover. There is a floating toolbar that appears on the screen in many apps and that allows us to undo, cut, copy, paste, and redo just by touching one of these buttons, something really useful in text editing apps. However, making this bar appear is not intuitive at all, although once you know it and start using it, you will never forget it. To make this bar appear on the screen of your iPhone or iPad you must press twice in a row with three fingers at the same time on the screen.

Press and hold the “+” in Messages

The Messages app has been redesigned in iOS 17 and we now have a “+” icon with which to access certain functions such as sending images, stickers, audio, or location. But if you hold down the “+” icon you will directly access the images in your gallery to send them quickly.

Bring the screen closer to your finger

As screens have grown, their one-handed usability has dropped dramatically, however Apple included a feature called easy reach so that the top of the screen will go down and thus be able to access it easily. It is very easy to use, you just have to slide down on the bottom of the iPhone, on iPhones with Face ID, on iPhones with Touch ID it is by pressing the Home button twice.

Select multiple photos or emails

Do you have several photos in your camera roll that you want to delete or share, perhaps several emails that you want to archive? You don’t need to go one by one playing In each one, you can slide your finger across the screen to select them, although it is done differently.

– Select multiple photos: Tap Select up, tap a photo, and swipe down or up to select multiple photos.

– Select multiple emails: Using two fingers, swipe down on a mailbox in the Mail app.

Switch between apps

This is a basic iOS control gesture that people don’t often use. You can move between applications simply by sliding the bottom area of the screen sideways of the iPhone. This is something very quick and subtle that many users have not incorporated into their daily lives and that we advise you to do.

