Designer Lemaris Lorenzo Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Lemloren Boutique Atelier and Program

Designer Lemaris Lorenzo Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Lemloren Boutique Atelier and Program

Lemloren Boutique Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Special Event

Designer Lemaris Lorenzo’s dream became a reality a year ago with the opening of Lemloren boutique atelier and Lemloren Program in Aguada. To celebrate this milestone, a special event will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 1:00 pm.

Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to enjoy discounts, participate in a trends seminar led by Lemloren’s founder, and indulge in an elegant tea tasting, all designed to celebrate the successes of the first year in operation.

Lorenzo expressed her gratitude for the support received over the past year, stating, “I feel grateful to have had the opportunity to serve students and clients from our space in Aguada. It has been a year full of challenges that we have overcome, decentralizing fashion on the Island and demonstrating that in the west they also make high fashion and teach fashion.”

The store offers an exclusive ready-to-wear line, designed and made in the atelier, with sizes ranging from small to extra-large. Custom-made pieces, with an emphasis on wedding, prom, and special event dresses, are also available.

In addition to women’s fashion, the atelier also specializes in offering custom clothing for men, including designs that have caught the attention of prominent figures such as artist Roby “Draco” Rosa, who selected Lemloren to design clothing for their “Mysticus” concert last October.

Furthermore, through the Lemloren Program, Lorenzo offers courses and seminars focused on sustainability, including Fashion Styling, Smartphone Photography, Understanding Textiles, Digital Fashion Marketing, Fashion Design, Basic Sewing, Introduction to Knitting, Swimsuit, Mundillo, Jewelry Making, Basic Pattern Making, and Finishing Haute Couture I and II.

Looking towards the future, Lorenzo expressed her enthusiasm for the evolution of the brand, with plans to expand the Lemloren Program, incorporating trained instructors who will help enrich the experience for each student.

The Lemloren boutique is located at Plaza Constancia Carr. 4415 in Aguada. For more information about Lemloren Boutique, Lemloren Program, and the anniversary event, visit the Instagram account @lemlorenstore.

