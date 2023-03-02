Home Technology A beautiful and surreal photo of the Northern Lights in the “reverse”
Technology

A beautiful and surreal photo of the Northern Lights in the “reverse”

by admin
A beautiful and surreal photo of the Northern Lights in the “reverse”

It is a phenomenon that many of you only know from photos and have never had the good fortune to see in person. We are talking about the Northern Lightswhich occurs when charged particles from the Sun interact with our atmosphere, resulting in a dazzling display of color in the sky.

If many of you haven’t had the good fortune to see her in person, take comfort in knowing that very few people in the world will see her as the astronaut by NASA Josh Cassada, who recently witnessed an aurora from the International Space Station (and you can see the photo as always at the bottom of the news).

“Absolutely unreal,” the man in space captioned the photo. The image clearly shows the curvature of the Earth at night, with a turquoise-green haze covering the horizon; a truly out of this world experience – literally – that only the luckiest space travelers have witnessed.

This because not all astronauts can see the northern lights and these days it is especially visible as the Sun is approaching the peak of its 11-year cycle activity. Solar winds, triggered by coronal mass ejections, have already blasted large amounts of plasma in our planet’s atmosphere, and while a powerful geomagnetic storm was triggered in the UK, Earth was surrounded by these lights spectacular.

See also  Google Play Console shows that Pixel 7 series will support multi-door eSIM and face unlock-Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

Generative AI is multimedia and specialized

Healthy or sick? Mind Scanners Confronting Psychiatric Dilemmas

Emotn N1 Portable Projector!Supports 500 lumens brightness and...

Samsung German official website is the first to...

Because IT expertise is crucial today

Monster GT06 True Wireless Earphones!Playing a machine and...

For Qualcomm, the era of satellite on mobile...

The Chinese version of “Ys Memoire: The Oath...

The dream of an invisible technology that makes...

Drones lighter than 250 grams, with the Mini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy