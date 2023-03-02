Santa Marta is a city that has made gymnastics grow, it has been the setting for a scene that shows skill and dedication in which the young athletes of the Magdalena Gymnastics League and the qualifier for the National Sports Games, Nina Castillo , are preparing to participate in various events inside and outside the District, in addition to this, it will host the first Fedecolgin level mass tournament, thanks to the management of Mayor Virna Johnson.

The next events in which these young athletes will participate are the 2023 national age group, youth and senior artistic gymnastics championship, where between 15 and 20 gymnasts will perform, including Nina Castillo as the only representative of Magdalena in the National Games. This event will take place from April 13 to 15 in Cartagena. In addition, in that same month the Fedecolgim ​​level massification tournament will be held in Valledupar.

Likewise, thanks to the management of the mayoress Virna Johnson through the Inred and its director Armando Otero, Santa Marta will host the first tournament.

In August, the young athletes will participate in the Fedecolgim ​​Level Massification Tournament in Bucaramanga, and in September, in the same type of event in Ibagué. Finally, in November, Nina Castillo and other athletes from Magdalena will participate in the National Sports Games in Armenia.

Gymnastics in Santa Marta is a sport that has taken a lot of strength and dedication from the young athletes of the league of this sport in Magdalena, who with their participation in various events inside and outside the city are a source of pride for all the samaria.