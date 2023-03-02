One of the most effective stories I heard in Barcelona where the last edition of the Mobile World Congressthe most important trade fair in the world dedicated to mobile technology, it was a fairy tale. Yes, a children’s story.

A Samsung manager wrote it, Benjamin Brown, for his daughter, who is passionate about stories. The protagonists of the story – without boring you with “Once upon a time” and all the rest – are a group of frogs who jump frantically to catch a fly buzzing on the tower of a castle. Someone from below points out that they will never make it and so many of these, practically all of them, jump down and give up. Except one that goes on and on and on until she can catch the fly.

And do you know why? That frog was deaf.

Just as they were deaf – this is the sense that he intended to underline this detail storytelling – those who have contributed to innovation in history. Deaf to those who repeated that a change was complicated, and that an advance in a given field was practically impossible.

In 1925 Harry Warner, one of the four founding brothers of Warner Bros, faced with the advance of the sound said: “Who the hell would like to hear the actors talk?”. She was wrong.

And he was even wrong inventor Marty Cooper, the father of cell phones, who stated in 1981: “Cordless phones will not replace the traditional telephone line”. Many people today don’t have a landline phone at home and if they do have one, they rarely use it.





One of the slides projected by Samsung manager Benjamin Braun during his speech on innovation



No one can predict the futureit is clear, but history teaches us that discrediting a vision it brings no benefit.

It is said that Mike Lazaridisfounder of BlackBerry, abruptly stopped running on his treadmill when he first saw, in a newscast, the first iPhone. It was January 9, 2007, the day when the foundations of the Canadian company started to shake. But at the time the leaders of the blackberry didn’t care about it.

And do you know why? The iPhone didn’t have a physical keyboard like the BlackBerrys, the product that everyone was using at the time. So it “wouldn’t have been successful.”





(reuters)



In Barcelona, ​​among the crowded corridors of the fair, this year I searched generative artificial intelligence, clones of ChatGpt using its technology developed by startup Open AI, which is co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. It’s true that the MWC is a fair usually focused on smartphones, but I thought: there will also be someone who will have slipped AI into their stand or into a presentation that promises to change everything. Someone who has already had an idea, or at least has a vision about it. After all, ChatGpt was revealed three months ago, not the day before yesterday.

During an informal meeting with two managers of an Asian tech giant, I tried to ask if their company was thinking of injecting, soon, the generative AI in their products. They looked at me a little wrong. “The question is interesting – they told me – but how can generative AI be useful for a smartphone?”. Well, they forwarded the question to me. By implying that, at the moment, it is of an impassable road.

But we have seen, for example, that some developers have already found a way to integrate ChatGpt into Whatsapp. A smartphone with software that writes messages for users, or that helps to complete them, could be an idea for example. Or should this task necessarily be left to Meta? Not to mention that some large companies, such as Samsung e Huaweihave long since launched voice assistants – respectively Bixby and Celia – which in the future, thanks to generative AI, could communicate more naturally with users.

Welcome to the future of smart agents! I hooked up ChatGPT to WhatsApp — pic.twitter.com/3kawekZebM — Daniel Gross (@danielgross) December 2, 2022

However, the market does not seem to be ready yet, or at least not inclined to ride this revolution immediately. Smartphone manufacturers continue to focus on hardware, especially cameras and foldable solutions, and on an artificial intelligence that, in most cases, optimizes and improves the performance of the devices. After all, Google takes care of the most advanced forms of AI, which with Android is present on most of the phones present at the fair.

Not that AI has been completely absent in Barcelona. On the contrary. He breathed in the pavilions Microsoft e Amazon Awsmainly dedicated to the cloud business, which will be central to the development of new products related to generative AI by small and medium-sized startups.





(afp)



And it was breathed in the main demos set up by the big companies that deal with networks. Massimiliano Fratinian Italian engineer who has been working for 18 years in Ericssonmanager of a team of 50 people at the Swedish giant, passionately told me how artificial intelligence has reduced the time to intervene and solve a problem on the network “to just a few moments”.. And how, moreover, AI is able to guarantee extraordinary energy savings, determining – depending on the country and user habits – the switching off of certain cells when they are not extremely necessary.

In the case of Ericsson, and companies using similar solutions, artificial intelligence has become an extraordinary tool to “predict”. Breakdowns or malfunctions, in particular, in order to intervene in time. “The goal is to never get to the interruption of the service” Fratini told us. Arun Sundararajanprofessor at New York University, in Barcelona gave a speech entitled “The Economics of Artificial Intelligence” in which he underlined how important it is, for the future of autonomous driving, to identify everyone the “borderline cases” useful for training the software of the cars of the future. To help them deal with any eventuality, even the most unthinkable ones.





Arun Sundararajan’s speech at Mwc 2023



And who knows if generative AI could be useful for this too, for ‘imagining’ situations and scenarios that humans do not contemplate. Just as it already generates writings and images that a human being can think of, to the point of provide your information through a prompt, but can’t really ‘see’ until the AI ​​produces the desired result. A result that often goes beyond what was asked of it.

Generative AI at Mwc has found its place in pavilion of French startups. And it is not a case. Is French Yann LeCunn, the head of Meta’s AI. 11 of the 14 engineers are French who are developing a new large-scale language model for Meta, LLaMA, which will be used to train the artificial intelligences of the future. And they are French, finally, Clement Delangue and Julien Chaumondtwo of the three founders of Hugging Facethe alternative frees ChatGpt.

Clara Chappazyoung director of La French Techthe community linked to the French Ministry of the Economy that brings together the most innovative startups in the country, explained to us how Macron’s government is supporting “technologies that will change the world”with an investment plan of 54 billion euros called “France 2030”.

But among the thousands of companies and startups participating in the Mwc you know how many have bet explicitly on ChatGpt? Only one. A small Spanish company, Lovi.ai, founded by a Colombian and an Ecuadorian who had the brilliant idea of ​​calling themselves “ChatGpt Lovers”.





Andres Pulgarin (right), CEO of Lovi.ai, and Jose Paldo

I wasn’t the first to drop by to see them. With that name it is as if they have lit a luminous sign above their heads. Their startup operates in customer care. In practice, they use the Open AI model – Gpt 3 – to allow virtual assistants of companies – among which there is a large Spanish supermarket chain called Mercadona – to respond more naturally to customer questions. E di anticipate questions that the company itself may not have thought of.

These two boys were almost hidden on a circular sofa, without signs. I would not have found them if it hadn’t been for the indications of the fair staff.

They were practically invisible. And they were too deaf to everything that was happening around. With two smiles that said it all.