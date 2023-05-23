A lot of content will soon disappear from the streaming platform

Everything has an end – especially when it comes to streaming platforms. Disney+ users will soon have to say goodbye to tons of movies and series. You can find out what it is in this post.
From May 26th, numerous series and films will disappear from the Disney+ catalogue. The decision was made to save costs, reports the industry magazine Deadline. Good news for all users: the majority of the content is less well-known. However, there are also exceptions.
Among other things, the fantasy series Willow has to believe it. The series was only released a few months ago. The popular series Big Shot and the Oscar winner The Right Stuff will probably also be canceled. In the following section you will find a list of all departures.
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Big Shot
- Black Beauty
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Clouds
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Earth to Ned
- Encore!
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtastic
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- Just Beyond
- Magic Camp
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- More Than Robots
- Own the Room
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
- Pick the Litter
- Rogue Trip
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- The Big Fib
- The Making Of Willow
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The One and Only Ivan
- The Princess
- The Real Right Stuff
- The Right Stuff
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure
- Turner & Hooch
- Weird But True!
- Willow
- Wolfgang
Some titles are also to be dropped from the Hulu streaming service. In this country, the platform is not available anyway. The media report has not yet been officially confirmed by Disney. The information should therefore be taken with appropriate caution. Have you seen any of the series and films? Let us know in the comments.
