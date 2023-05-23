A lot of content will soon disappear from the streaming platform

Everything has an end – especially when it comes to streaming platforms. Disney+ users will soon have to say goodbye to tons of movies and series. You can find out what it is in this post.

From May 26th, numerous series and films will disappear from the Disney+ catalogue. The decision was made to save costs, reports the industry magazine Deadline. Good news for all users: the majority of the content is less well-known. However, there are also exceptions.

Among other things, the fantasy series Willow has to believe it. The series was only released a few months ago. The popular series Big Shot and the Oscar winner The Right Stuff will probably also be canceled. In the following section you will find a list of all departures.

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Better Nate Than Ever

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

Marvel’s Project Hero

More Than Robots

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick the Litter

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

The Big Fib

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

The Princess

The Real Right Stuff

The Right Stuff

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True!

Willow

Wolfgang

Some titles are also to be dropped from the Hulu streaming service. In this country, the platform is not available anyway. The media report has not yet been officially confirmed by Disney. The information should therefore be taken with appropriate caution. Have you seen any of the series and films? Let us know in the comments.

What: Deadline