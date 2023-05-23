ARAG health insurance launches new subsidy tariffs for civil servants / …

SEE

A tariff line for trainees and civil servants at an attractive price-performance ratio

Very high level of performance at the doctor, at the dentist and in the hospital

No primary doctor principle: direct visit to a specialist without a general practitioner referral

In addition: innovative health services and attractive premium refunds

A good 4.5 million people in Germany are eligible for benefits as civil servant candidates, civil servants or their relatives. ARAG Krankenversicherung has now launched new, modern subsidy tariffs for this target group. “With ARAG MedBest and ARAG MedExtra, we have recently made a mark on the comprehensive health insurance market. On the basis of these extremely successful tariffs, we now offer modern and comprehensive health insurance with ARAG AssistanceBest and additional optional tariffs especially for civil servants and candidates,” emphasizes Dr. Roland Schäfer, CEO of ARAG Krankenversicherungs-AG.

The target group of civil servants and civil servant candidates has high demands when it comes to safeguarding their health. The new subsidy tariffs of ARAG health insurance are based on this. At premium level, they offer very high performance at an attractive price. Applicants can secure the same benefits as civil servants – at a lower price and without sacrificing benefits in the future.

Strong basic tariff with suitable optional supplements

The basis of the new benefit tariffs is the basic tariff ARAGHilfeBest: With a single policy, the customer benefits from a wide range of services at the doctor, dentist and general hospital care at a high level – beyond the maximum rates of the fee schedule for doctors/dentists, also in Private clinics, without restrictions on dental services. Also included are high performance LASIK eye treatments, vision aids and spa treatments. Specialists can be consulted directly without a prior referral from the general practitioner.

The basic coverage provided by ARAG HilfeBest can be increased as required: The inpatient optional service tariffs ARAG HiltiKlinik and ARAG HiltiEinbett cover treatment by the chief physician and accommodation in a two-bed or single-bed room. In some areas, such as visual aids or denture treatment, the state or federal aid only covers part of the benefits. These gaps can be closed at a high level of benefit with ARAG Assistance Supplement Best. Similar to the full insurance, the premium refunds of the ARAG subsidy tariffs are also at a market-leading level: civil servants receive up to 2.5 monthly premiums and civil servant candidates even up to 6 monthly premiums in the absence of benefits.

Suitable additional offer and exclusive services

In addition to pure cost protection, customers of the new benefit tariffs have many attractive services related to their personal health at their disposal: for example, those who are chronically or seriously ill are supported by case and disease management programs. Doctors from various disciplines are available around the clock via telemedicine. There is also helpful support when looking for the right doctor, specialist or suitable clinic. In the field of psychotherapy, ARAG Krankenversicherung also offers services through partners. These enable – if necessary also digitally – rapid help in the currently difficult situation regarding scarce therapy places. Digital courses for childbirth preparation, postnatal education, baby massage and breastfeeding are open to parents-to-be. All ARAG health services can be found in the Roodie app. The ARAG Health App is available as a digital customer platform for contracts, bills and services.

First “excellent” rating results for the new subsidy tariffs

The fact that ARAG health insurance has developed a convincing product concept with its new aid tariff line is underscored by the first rating result: The Levelnine comparison program gave the tariff combination of ARAG AidBest, ARAG AidKlinik and ARAG AidSupplementBest in the premium category for civil servants and civil servants with the highest rating of “excellent ” excellent. “We are very pleased about this outstanding rating result. In addition, we know from comparing contributions that we are very attractively positioned in terms of price. This makes us extremely confident that we can offer customers and agents a very suitable, excellent product/service package in the important customer segment of the officials placed,” summarizes Dr. Roland Schaefer together.

