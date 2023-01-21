This article is from Google’s official blog, authored by Elmer Peng, Vice President of Google Hardware

This year’s Lunar New Year is the first Spring Festival holiday after the relaxation of epidemic prevention measures. I believe that many people have already planned a lot of rich itineraries for family reunions, family visits and spring travel. As the convenience and functionality of mobile phone photography become more and more mature, more and more users will use mobile phones to record important moments in life.

To welcome the long-lost family and friends reunion and the Spring Festival outing, Google sorted out the three photography secrets of Google Pixel and the usage skills of Google Photos, and shared with you how to leave clear and moving records for the wonderful time spent with relatives and friends, and more efficiently Organize these precious memories captured on vacation.

Use “Fix Blur” to remedy jitter and shaking errors, and restore a clear picture

During the Spring Festival, the big group photos of outings or dinners are the time to leave important memories. I am most afraid of shooting mistakes caused by careless shaking during shooting, which will affect the clarity of the photos. For photos that are out of focus due to jitter, the Pixel 7 series can help users identify whether the photos are blurred or out of focus through the unique “Repair Blur” function. No matter what brand of device the photo was taken with, it can be remedied and repaired to make the photo clearer.

This feature is also suitable for old photos with a sense of the times. During the Spring Festival, if you have a family photo album that you have treasured for many years, you might as well try to retake some old photos and use the blur repair function to bring the old photos back to life, and relive the precious memories and stories at that time with your loved ones.

Photo Credit：Google

Enhance facial light through “portrait lighting” to create a good Chinese New Year complexion

When you travel during the Spring Festival, in addition to taking pictures of beautiful scenery, you also want to take personal photos full of good looks for yourself and your relatives and friends. However, the lighting conditions of different scenes will be affected by the location, weather or time at that time, and the effects of portraits will also be different. When the shooting location is slightly facing away from the sun, or in a shadowy place with insufficient light, you can further use “Portrait Lighting” to help you fill in the light.

Portrait lighting allows you to choose the position and brightness by yourself to supplement the light source for portraits. In addition to making the face brighter, you can also move and adjust the positions of different light sources to make the outline more three-dimensional and create a good complexion.

Photo Credit：Google

Make good use of the “Magic Eraser” to remove messy distractions in the background

Traveling during the Spring Festival, especially in popular scenic spots with a lot of people, taking a single photo with a clean background is the most common problem for everyone. When there are passers-by or sundries in the background of the photos taken, Google’s “Magic Eraser” feature on the Pixel 6 and 7 series can help you easily modify these interfering objects.

Through the self-developed Tensor chip, Google can support more real-time machine learning calculations and quickly identify distracting objects in the background of photos. You can remove these redundant objects through system suggestions or directly edit photos. When the distracting object is not suitable for direct elimination, you can also adjust the color of the object through the “fusion” function, so that the color of these abrupt objects is closer to the background color, and the visual focus is returned to the characters in the picture.

Photo Credit：Google

During the Spring Festival, with the increase of reunions and outings of relatives and friends, the types of content that people use mobile phones to shoot will also be more abundant. Whether it’s a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner, long-lost relatives and friends, delicious food and beautiful scenery when traveling, festive decorations at home, as well as children and pets, they are all common photo themes during the New Year’s Eve. Next, Google would like to share with you a few tips on using Google Photos to organize these precious memories in a more convenient and fast way.

Add festive flair to memories with New Year-themed art collages

When sharing photos, many people will share these moments of life with relatives and friends through photo collages. Google Photos also offers different art collage templates to bring memories to life. To welcome the new year, Google has launched a new year theme designed by Australian visual designer DABSMYLA and watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design, making memories more festive.

In addition, you can also use the photo frame mode to display the content of the album on the smart screen of Google Nest Hub (2nd generation), and show these important moments to relatives and friends who visit home during the Spring Festival directly through the screen.

Photo Credit：Google

Create a “Shared Album” to easily share and edit beautiful memories with friends and family

Greeting relatives and friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time, I believe everyone can’t wait to take out their mobile phones to record the rare gathering time. You can create a shared album, invite friends and relatives to edit together, and upload the photos or videos you have taken to the shared album, saving you the time of selecting and sending photos to each other in the past. At the same time, you can further protect your privacy through the “Shared Album Settings”, so that only specific shared objects can browse the content in the album or add photos.

Make good use of the “Search” function to sort memories into categories

The “Search” function in Google Photos can help you quickly find photos and video content of a specific theme among many photos, saving you the time of manual browsing and selection in the past. Through different keywords, such as people, pets, food, animals, sun, grass, flowers, etc., the system can quickly find photos that match the theme. You can also add tags and categories to the photos, and automatically organize related photos into the same album, or use “Add Location Information” to record the location where the photo was taken, and organize the photos taken at the same location together. For future review.

Photo Credit：Google

Editor in charge: Anny

Join as an INSIDE member and enjoy the most exciting daily trend e-newsletter of INSIDE exclusively, and there will be exclusive content for members in the future. Click to become a member now！

Further reading: