On the 19th local time in France, there was a wave of large-scale strikes and demonstrations.

[China News Agency]France encountered a wave of large-scale strikes and demonstrations on the 19th local time. Related activities were launched by major French trade union organizations to oppose the reform of the retirement system.

The reporter saw at the Gare de Lyon, a public transportation hub in central Paris, that most passenger train services have been cancelled, and high-speed trains that are not in operation are stopping at the station. There are very few passengers on the railway station platform. Several station staff were on hand to help provide updates on train operations.

The strike on that day seriously affected public transportation. In addition to the impact on French railway passenger services, many Paris subway lines also stopped operating, and more than 10 subway lines only provided limited services during peak hours. Some school teachers in France also joined the strike. In addition, some French refineries also suffered strikes that day. A strike by EDF workers also led to a drop in power generation in Paris.

On the 19th, major French trade unions launched large-scale demonstrations against the reform of the retirement system across France. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 1.12 million people participated in demonstrations across France, including 80,000 people in Paris. The French Federation of Trade Unions stated that more than 2 million people participated in the demonstrations across France, including 400,000 people in Paris.