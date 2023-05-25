Home » A new demo of Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is now available – Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge
During the Warhammer Skulls event, developer Everguild announced that card battle game Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge has now received a brand new demo, playable until June 1st.

The demo will allow players to take control of one of six factions, including the Tyranid Leviathan Hive Fleet that was just announced during the showcase. In a press release, we are told the tyrant “Driven by an insatiable hunger, ready to devour everything in their path. These hordes of ravenous aliens attempt to absorb all living things, leaving players to spawn new ones and swarm them, Tyrant is sure to keep opponents on their toes.

Beyond that, it was pointed out that anyone who attended the Warpforge demo will be given priority access to the closed beta, which will begin on June 8. Players who participate in the event will receive a commemorative card for future Warpforge debuts, but it’s worth noting that progress made in this alpha version won’t carry over to the game when it arrives.

As of now, all we know is that Warpforge is scheduled to debut on PC sometime in 2023.

