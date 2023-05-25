Leukemia: two signs that you find on your body to pay maximum attention to | Health alert

Leukemia is a terrible and rapidly growing disease. Here are the signals not to be underestimated that the body sends us

It is one of the evils of our century. Leukemia. Blood cancer. We have, unfortunately, gotten to know her, because, lately, he has taken away some very famous people. Pay attention to the signals that our body sends us. Timely screening can save your life.

The leukemia, in fact, at the end of 2022 he struck down a wrestler like the former footballer and coach, Sinisa Mihaijlovic. The story of the Serbian, who faced the disease fighting like a lion, moved all of Italy.

Just as, in recent weeks, everyone (supporters and opponents) has been anxious about the conditions of the former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconihospitalized for a few weeks, due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Leukemia: the signals sent by the body

An evil difficult to face, even more difficult to defeat. For which it is essential to continue to insist on research, because, unfortunately, blood cancers are still there today third leading cause of death in the world among the most common cancers. In particular, there are two signals that our body sends us and that can make us alarmed.

Obviously, we want to clarify that, as always happens when we talk about medicine, what you read here cannot in any way replace a consultation with a specialist or the opinion of a doctor. Ours are, possibly, only small suggestions. Never rely on anyone who is not in the sector. And, of course, shun those who promise you easy solutions: they are imposters and charlatans.

Having made this premise, we can tell you that, on the onset of leukemia, we can have some alarm bells that should make us reflect. The two most common symptoms are excessive and unexplained tiredness, even when we follow a lifestyle that is not particularly stressful. Again, i changes in body weight without following a diet. In general, the latter is a symptom that must make us think regardless, because it could still be due to something wrong with our body. In general, pay attention to theenlarged lymph nodes and to frequent phenomena of epistaxis (nosebleed).

Finally, particular weight must be given to the manifestations on our skin. Bruises and rashesin fact, due to a particularly debilitated immune system which weakens the organs, but also our epidermis.