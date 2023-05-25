Tatum 34+11 Butler 29 points, Celtics beat Heat to 1-3 – Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina.com]In Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics beat the Heat 116-99, and the Celtics chased the big score to 1-3.

Celtics (1-3): Tatum 34 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Brown 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, White 16 points, Gerwig 14 points and 6 rebounds, Horford 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Smart 11 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists

Heat (3-1): Butler 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Vincent 17 points and 4 assists, Martin 14 points and 4 rebounds, Adebayor 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists

In the first quarter of the game, the Celtics, facing a 0-3 desperation, took the lead. Butler then led the team to tie the score. The Heat played multiple climaxes and led by 6 points to end the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Celtics hit a climax and overtook the score in one fell swoop. Martin and Vincent led the team to take the lead again. At halftime, the Heat led the Celtics by 6 points. In the third quarter, Tatum finally regained his form and scored 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists on 6 of 8 shots in a single quarter. The Celtics played a 16-0 climax to complete the overtake. The Celtics beat the Heat by 15 points in a single quarter , Leading the Heat by 9 points into the final quarter. At the end of the quarter, the Heat once chased the point difference to only 5 points, but the Celtics once again hit a climax to expand the lead to about 20 points. Tatum made consecutive shots to stabilize the point difference, and the Heat were unable to chase points. In the end, the Celtics beat the Heat 116-99.