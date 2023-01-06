As part of its CES 2023 keynote, Razer pulled back the curtain on the next era of Razer Blades laptops. Specifically, the Razer Blade 16 and 18 will both have new iterations, both with larger 16:10 displays and equipped with the most powerful modern hardware, including 13th generation Intel i9 HX chips, Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics and DDR5 5600MHz memory. This will all be supported by new developments in notebook computer thermal design, including iterations of the vapor chamber cooling system.

For the Razer Blade 16, it is said to deliver 35 percent more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 16-inch laptop on the market, and features the world‘s first HDR-enabled 16-inch dual-mode Mini LED display with peak brightness Over 3ms response time for 1000 nits. The laptop will also be able to switch seamlessly between Creator and Gamer modes, with Creator Mode enabling UHD+ native resolution and locking the device to a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gamer offering 240Hz and FHD+.

The Blade 16 will be available in the first quarter of 2023, with a retail price starting at $2,699.99.

The Razer Blade 18, on the other hand, will bring an 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, and since it’s designed as a “true desktop replacement,” the system will feature a 5MP camera, six-speaker THX spatial audio kit, upgradeable components , a large number of ports and an “Ultra Efficient Vapor Cooling” system.

The Razer Blade 18 will be available in the first quarter of 2023 and will retail for $2899.99.