Sohu Entertainment News India’s high-scoring realism masterpiece “Girls Rules” officially landed on the national theaters today (January 6), and released an ultimate poster. The film tells the tortuous story of a girl who accidentally injured a boy in order to refuse the boy’s aggression. Afterwards, she and her companions were constantly threatened and harassed by the man. This poster is hand-painted to capture the emotional state of the girls standing in the dock with fear and dignity but still with firm eyes. In the face of this black-and-white lawsuit, not only a retired gold medal lawyer sharply defended the girls who encountered injustice and prejudice, but the three girls also stood firmly at each other’s side, fighting against the boys, the people around them, and the deep-rooted female discrimination in Indian society. Actively fight. The yellow tape wrapped around the girls in the picture symbolizes the “rules” that have restricted women’s freedom for a long time. The state of the tape being worn out and about to break indicates that these old habits will eventually be abandoned and disappear, which is particularly meaningful.

The ultimate court battle whips the misogynistic society and boldly uncovers the truth about female discrimination

On the ultimate poster of the movie “Girls Rules” released today, the girls who were originally violated stood in the dock because of the boys’ vicious revenge, and were slandered as sluts who intentionally hurt others and prostitution and extortion. Facing the charges of pure frame-up, the girls in the picture looked helpless but still mustered up their courage and looked straight ahead. The film starts from an ordinary case, but it shows the bloody and cruel reality of Indian society: In this country where sexual crimes are so serious, women not only suffer from long-term threats to their safety, but also the behavior of the victim women is easier after a sexual assault case occurs. Being magnified by the public, receiving abuse and accusations that should not have existed. On the poster, the yellow tape wrapped around the girls is a symbol of the “rules” set by traditional feudal concepts for women – “do not travel alone with men”, “don’t take the initiative to smile at men”, “don’t go out alone at night” , “You can’t drink alcohol at a party”… Once the victim violates the law, the perpetrator seems to be able to forgive the harm caused to the woman. This is one of the crux of the difficulty in judging sexual assault cases in India . The film uses an extreme court debate to strongly refute this kind of “rule for girls” called protection but actually discriminatory. The lawyer played by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is calm, rational but not losing warmth. ’s defense effectively whips out the inherent prejudices of a misogynist society. The old, broken, crumbling tape on the poster implies that these codes of conduct will eventually be broken.

The movie “Girls Rules” is based on the reality of tears and blood, and truly presents the pervasive harm and violence against women in Indian society; being harassed, violated, maliciously P-pictured, and verbally slandered… The film hurts so much Pain, and strive to uncover the deepest scar in Indian society – the truth about gender inequality. The screenwriter of the film, Retish Shah, once mentioned: The meaning of the film “has already surpassed a movie”, conveying the conscience and courage of the film.

The movie “Girls’ Rules” cuts into the most immediate issues of women’s safety, and its concerns and reflections on reality arouse the resonance of women. Once the concept of “girl rules” was introduced, it sparked heated discussions among many viewers: “Girls have been taught what to do and what not to do from an early age. It’s time to break free from the shackles of sexism!”, “‘No’ Just ‘no’! Girls shouldn’t be bound by rules.”

The movie "Girls Rules" was evaluated by the Indian media as "a must-see movie that shakes India's feudal ideology." Some viewers were overwhelmed by the depth of the film's bold exposure of the dark side of Indian women's discrimination, and lamented, "After watching the film, I feel mixed feelings, and I can't be calm for a long time", "I dare to make it! The society needs such a film", "It not only reflects Indian women , is the survival dilemma that every woman will face at the moment"; the film also continues the consistent viewability and excitement of Indian movies. "It's a slap in the face of India, a society where men are superior to women, and it makes people excited." This thoughtful and artistic female masterpiece is worthy of every audience watching on the big screen and gaining thinking and inspiration.

