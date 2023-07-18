A virtual assistant based on generative AI arrives on the INPS website: start the tests

INPS has announced that within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) it has launched the trial of an artificial intelligence based virtual assistant generative in nature.

Users will have the option to converse with a smart virtual smart after carrying out a search in the internal search store of the INPS website. The Assistant – explains the Institute – will provide “punctual answers and help to orientate between the services and services offered”.

During this experimentation, in addition to the support on the search engine, in the “Pension and Social Security/Retirement application” area a second type of service will be offered, conveyed by the same virtual assistant, which will make it possible to submit more in-depth and specific questions on the “Women’s option”. INPS explains that “in this case it is possible to receive answers relating to both the circulars of the service and the operating procedures”, while subsequently the service will also respond to other services.

“With the introduction of the generative Artificial Intelligence model in the portal’s search engine, INPS continues to invest in technological innovation to provide quality services and sets itself as a point of reference for quick and easy access to information” concludes the INPS in the press release.

It’s not clear what model the service is based on, much less how long this testing phase will last.

