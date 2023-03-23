Home Technology “Absolute Force 2” is officially released, “CS:GO” players will be able to upgrade for free this summer- Engadget 中文版
Technology

“Absolute Force 2” is officially released, “CS:GO” players will be able to upgrade for free this summer- Engadget 中文版

by admin
“Absolute Force 2” is officially released, “CS:GO” players will be able to upgrade for free this summer- Engadget 中文版

Valve

The rumored “CS:GO” sequel is indeed true. Today, Valve officially released “Counter-Strike 2” (Counter-Strike 2), and started a limited public beta within the game community. As expected, Valve switched to the latest version of the Source 2 game engine, which has made leaps and bounds in terms of graphics performance.

To ensure that the improved graphics didn’t detract from the gaming experience, Valve’s Absolute Force 2 team divided the map into three “tiers.” The first-level “touchstone” map refers to a classic map like Dust 2. Except for improving the readability of light and text, other parts are kept as much as possible to avoid affecting the player’s memory of the map. The second level is the “upgrade” map, which makes full use of the light and shadow and other special effects brought by the Source 2 engine, and fully upgrades the materials and reflections on the map. The third tier is the “overhauled” maps, which will be completely redesigned to be as good as the Source 2 engine can deliver in every way.

In addition to the map, the biggest change to the game is probably the mechanism of the smoke bomb. Now the smoke cloud after the smoke bomb explodes will be a volumetric 3D object. In addition to the smoke cloud that every player sees is the same, it can also interact with the environment, naturally fill the space where it is located, and interact with the surrounding light interaction. The smoke cloud will even change shape due to passing people or bullets, and the entire smoke cloud can be “blown away” with a grenade, bringing more tactical flexibility. In addition, “Absolute Force 2” will also improve the game’s server architecture to reduce the delay during play, making “Absolute Force 2” the “fastest response” in the series so far.

The official version of “Absolute Force 2” will come this summer, as long as you are a “CS:GO” player, you will be able to upgrade for free, and the appearances you collect in “CS:GO” can also be brought to “Absolute Force 2” go. As for the limited public beta in the game community, it will be evaluated based on multiple factors such as playing time on Valve’s official server, trust rating, and Steam account status. For details, please refer to the official FAQ. Further game news will be released when Valve is closer to the launch.

See also  Federico Faggin, from the first microchip to artificial intelligence

You may also like

New Fire TVs from Amazon: TVs with Allways-On-Display,...

UN World Water Conference: A boost for clean...

“Absolute Force 2” is officially released, “CS:GO” players...

TWS with Bamboo Diaphragm and Spatial Audio •...

Microsoft plans to launch Xbox app store on...

the double-digit growth of 2022 and the 2023...

Ubisoft released a new AI tool to assist...

Drag Race Italia coming to Paramount+…

The latest work in the “Super Dimension Warplane...

Innovation by Design, the ambidextrous approach to innovation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy