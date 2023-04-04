The March rankings are quite surprising, and you can see the GeForce RTX 30 series…



The user hardware statistics of the Steam platform can be used to understand the distribution of hardware specifications currently used by players on the platform. In April, let’s review the hardware ranking of players on this game platform in March.

Starting from the processor, Intel still takes the lead, but this lead is 9.01% higher than the 67.17% in February, that is, 76.18% of the players use Intel processors. In contrast, only 23.8% of the users of AMD processors have dropped. As much as 9%; more interestingly, AMD processor users have fallen from the highest of 32.87% in November last year…

6-core is still the mainstream choice for players, but the data in March has increased by 12.36%. In fact, 45.78% of Steam game platform players use 6-core processors; after 6-core, there are 4-core and 8-core, with a ratio of 20.94 % and 18.45%.

In the past, GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1650 occupied the graphics card rankings of the Steam gaming platform for a long time, and this situation will change a lot by March 2023.

In the statistics of March, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series has sprung up. Among the top 5 display card rankings, you can see GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti. These 3 GeForce RTX 30 series display card, it won 20.7% of the players. GeForce RTX 3060 has already ranked 5th in February statistics.

The more interesting part is that in the top 25 rankings, only one AMD Radeon Graphics can be seen after GeForce GTX 1050; the Intel part has Intel Iris Xe Graphics and Intel UHD Graphics, which scored a total of 1.88%.

As for the players who use GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 0.25% of the players, while AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT do not appear in the leaderboard.

Most players on the Steam game platform still maintain a resolution of 1920 x 1080, followed by 2560 x 1440 and 1366 x 768; the proportions are 64.28%, 20.72% and 3.24% respectively; It has grown by 8.39%, which is quite surprising.

The Windows operating system is the main force of the Steam game platform, with a share of 97.75%. If you look deeper, you can see that Windows 10 and Windows 11 are the most popular, with 73.95% and 22.41% of players using them respectively. If compared with February, Windows 11 users dropped by 9.65%.