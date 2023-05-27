Xiaomi Tab 6, Scooter 4, vacuum robots & Co – AIoT Milan 2023 – technology sloth

The days Xiaomi had invited to the annual AI-IoT short AIoT Event. Unfortunately, the hope that the new 13 Ultra Leica camera smartphone and the Mi Band 8 would be presented for Europe was quickly dashed. I was actually counting on the latter. So it happened that Xiaomi only showed a total of 9 products from 4 categories, whereby the two most interesting, in my opinion, received little specific information on launch dates and prices. But of course we still take a look around.

