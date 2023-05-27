Home » Xiaomi Tab 6, Scooter 4, vacuum robots & Co – AIoT Milan 2023 – technology sloth
Technology

Xiaomi Tab 6, Scooter 4, vacuum robots & Co – AIoT Milan 2023 – technology sloth

by admin
Xiaomi Tab 6, Scooter 4, vacuum robots & Co – AIoT Milan 2023 – technology sloth

The days Xiaomi had invited to the annual AI-IoT short AIoT Event. Unfortunately, the hope that the new 13 Ultra Leica camera smartphone and the Mi Band 8 would be presented for Europe was quickly dashed. I was actually counting on the latter. So it happened that Xiaomi only showed a total of 9 products from 4 categories, whereby the two most interesting, in my opinion, received little specific information on launch dates and prices. But of course we still take a look around.

See also  Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development - mashdigi - technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

You may also like

Automated drone flights: inspect glaciers and solar panels,...

Revolut in the test: How well does the...

Festivals and concerts: Avoiding hearing damage is very...

Laser-TV Formovie Theater in the test: 4K laser...

Alone in the Dark is coming in October

Deep dive: how the concept of fine mobility...

the ultimate gaming headset…

Opera browser introduces artificial intelligence function “Aria” to...

The online UPS guarantee not to go haywire

What to do if iCloud Mail not working?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy