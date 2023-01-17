Esports organization Acend Club has announced that it is exiting the Halo esports arena. Revealed in a new statement posted on social media, the team said the decision arose from the treatment of developer 343 Industries.

Acend pointed out that it“Encountered a lot of issues between making decisions and with the head of Halo Esports”,and the studio’s esports team”poor communication”。

Previously, Acend missed out on a co-op slot in the Halo Championship Series, and then allegedly saw 343 ignore any form of communication with the esports organization as it tried to improve in hopes of securing a co-op slot in the future. So far, Acend says 343 has not shared any further information about esports plans for 2023 in December 2022, and the developers have ignored any requests to ask about this, causing Acend to become very unhappy about its future in the scene. Sure.

The hurdles Ascend subsequently faced in 343-hosted sporting events, and the unfair treatment of the team at the World Championships, did not help.

Acend added that 343 and the HCS team“Not understanding how to create an engaging ecosystem for an organization, especially outside of North America and the partner program.