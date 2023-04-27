Home » Acer releases PREDATOR ORION X — ITX kit, water-cooled RTX 4090
Acer releases PREDATOR ORION X — ITX kit, water-cooled RTX 4090

Acer released a new generation of gaming computer PREDATOR ORION X, which packs the highest i9-13900KS + RTX 4090 into a 15.4-liter case, and adds a hot-swappable M.2 SSD slot and two 2.5-inch hard drives for expansion, allowing users It can be upgraded by itself.

In terms of appearance, PREDATOR ORION X is starship-themed and incorporates space elements. The top is equipped with a robotic arm-style headphone holder, and the front is a mecha hatch style. It can be used with control software to adjust the ARGB lighting effect.

PREDATOR ORION X adopts A4 architecture. The motherboard and graphics card form a sandwich structure back to back. The top is 240mm water-cooled, and the graphics card is an RTX 4090 custom-made radiator. The space of the traditional heat sink is changed to a water-cooled row for heat dissipation.

The current price of PREDATOR ORION X has not yet been announced, but with i9-13900KS and RTX 4090, it will definitely not be cheap.

