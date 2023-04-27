Analysis of today’s 2 games: Newcastle won away from Fiorentina and could not penetrate the data – yqqlm

Original title: Analysis of today’s 2 games: Newcastle’s away win over Fiorentina can’t break through the data

Thursday 002 English Premier League Everton VS Newcastle United

This season, Everton’s leading striker Richarlison was poached by Tottenham, and the team’s offensive power has been greatly affected. Although some supplements have been made in the lineup, the team’s strength has not been improved. Currently, it has 6 wins and 9 wins. Ranked 17th with 15 draws and 15 losses, the same points as Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone. Everton are now facing relegation. The fighting spirit is full. However, the coach’s performance against Tottenham in the past is not satisfactory, and it is still unknown whether the main center Lewin can play.

The Newcastle League has achieved 5 consecutive victories. The team also relied on this wave of victories to return to the top four in the league with 56 points. It currently ranks third in the league with a goal difference advantage. Newcastle’s offensive end is also strong, and the strength of the defense line needs to be improved. The away game win rate is close to 50%. This is very similar to Liverpool at its peak, and the offense on both sides is also very active. The rise of the team is due to the subtle layout of coach Eddie Howe, which has enabled the team to break through the mediocre performance of previous seasons and successfully rank among the middle and upper reaches. It is worth mentioning that Newcastle United’s offensive core is composed of multiple players, which allows the team to flexibly adjust tactics when facing different opponents and enhance their competitiveness.

In this Premier League match, the recent records of both sides are very good, but in terms of gold content, it is clear that Newcastle United is still higher. But Everton is full of fighting spirit. However, the coach’s performance against Tottenham in the past is not satisfactory, and it is still unknown whether the main center Lewin can play. The recent performance has indeed been stable, and the home court is also regaining its advantage. As for Newcastle United, who recently defeated Manchester United in the top four, their morale is also very boosted. At the same time, the team’s top four position is not safe and they still need to win and grab points. This campaign is considered Newcastle United to win.

Prediction: Negative handicap Score: 0-2 0-3 1-3

Thursday 004 Coppa Italia Fiorentina VS Cremona

Fiorentina is a team from Serie A. It finished seventh in the league last season. Compared with the previous three seasons, its strength has improved significantly, and it has also qualified for the UEFA group stage. At present, after 31 rounds, they have achieved 11 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses. They are temporarily ranked 9th with 42 points. In the last round, Florent United lost 2-3 away to Monza. They have not won in the last 3 league rounds. They lost to Poznan at home in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, but due to a big away victory in the first round, they still successfully advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Fiorentina also performed well in the Coppa Italia, successively eliminated Samp and Torino to advance to the semi-finals, and beat Cremona 2-0 away in the first round of the semi-finals.

Cremona is a team from Serie A. It is a newly promoted team this season. After 31 rounds this season, Cremona has achieved 3 wins, 10 draws and 18 losses. With 19 points, it is temporarily ranked 19th, and the second last is in the relegation zone. , 8 points behind the safety zone, the pressure to relegation is great. In early April, Cremona defeated Samp in an away game, which is the only away win so far, but lost 0-3 to Udinese in the last round. Cremona started to participate in the first round of the Coppa Italia. It eliminated Naples in the round of 16 and Rome in the round of 8. However, it lost 0-2 at home to Fiorentina in the first round of the top 4, and the prospect of promotion was bleak.

The two sides have played against each other 4 times in recent years. Fiorentina won all the battles, and they have the upper hand in the previous fights. In the first round of the semi-finals, Cremona lost 0-2 to Fiorentina at home. Although the team is at home, the team is completely passive on the court. The current trend is obviously inclined to Fiorentina, but the advantage has been weakened. Judging from the ranking of the league, Fiorentina has the upper hand; Cremona is poor in away games, and has already lost 2 goals in the first round. However, Fiorentina’s continuous multi-line battles made the team exhausted, which led to the recent losing streak. If this game continues to add games, Fiorentina will inevitably rotate. Xiaosheng was even tied by his opponent.

Prediction: Handicap Score: 2-1 2-2Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: