Original title: Li Shenglong: The moment he was injured and fell to the ground, he lost his memory for a short time. As long as he can score goals, he is willing to pay any price

Live it, October 10th. In the 22nd round of the Chinese Super League yesterday afternoon, Li Shenglong scored his first goal in the Chinese Super League this season, but he also left the field because of a collision with his opponent. In an interview with the “Oriental Sports Daily” reporter, Li Shenglong recalled the process of injury at that time.

Li Shenglong: The duty of a striker is to score goals, so at that time, as long as he could score goals, he was willing to pay any price. I had a little memory loss when I fell to the ground at the time. After I recovered, I stood up by myself, but I knew at the time that the wound was relatively large and I would definitely go to the hospital for stitches. Now I have 15 stitches on the corners of my mouth. When I wake up in the morning, my mouth is very swollen. I can’t eat anything, so I can only eat some liquid food.

Li Shenglong: The child is still young and can’t express it very well, but he understands everything. He knows that I was injured today, that I bumped into it, and he knows where I was damaged. He will point it, but he doesn’t It’s interesting to watch him. I just told him that Dad kicked a soccer ball and broke his mouth today, he knew it, but he just couldn’t say it.

Li Shenglong: This goal should come sooner or later. I have played more than 200 minutes this season and started twice. I think many opportunities may not have been seized in the starting lineup before, but for a striker, it does not take too long to score a goal in about 200 minutes. If the ability to seize the opportunity is stronger, the goal may be scored earlier.

——How to view the competition within the team

Li Shenglong: I have always been in competition in the seaport, and I have been used to it over the years. For me, it is to keep going up and pushing myself. If I play the starting lineup and suddenly come down one day, my mentality may be different. Now it is easier to adjust myself in this state.

——Talking about Lu Wenjun

Li Shenglong: He has always been very professional and self-disciplined. He has been almost full attendance in the past two seasons. It is not easy for him to be in such a state at his age, and there is no doubt about his ability. Whether it is passing or shooting, he is very confident and has rich game experience. . Compared with him I have a lot of shortcomings, especially in terms of experience and stability.

——Whether Wu Lei's return has intensified the competition within the team

Li Shenglong: In fact, Wu Lei's failure to come back has little effect on me, because I was in the team when he left. At that time, there were many forwards in the team such as Exon, Hulk, Lu Wenjun, etc. The ball still has to seize the opportunity in the limited time and show his ability.

——So far, you have completed 100 milestones in the Chinese Super League. Which scenes do you think are the most memorable?

Li Shenglong: Each of these 100 games is very impressive, because I may not play a lot, and I will replay after each game. If I am most impressed, it is the game of the 19th season. More on the ball.

——Talk about whether you have a new song recently

Li Shenglong: Right now, I'm all about playing football, and I won't consider music for the time being. If I have time in the future, I might consider writing a song again, but it depends on inspiration.

(Liang Sheng Mo Chen)

