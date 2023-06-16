Star Citizen continues to make big bucks – Sina Hong Kong

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Things are going pretty well for Star Citizen, at least financially. It continues to bring in a lot of money, which is very impressive in itself because it’s funded by donations. Even 11 years after it was announced, the fact that people want to keep donating their hard-earned money even though it’s still unfinished is all the more impressive.

According to official figures, Star Citizen has now raised a staggering $590 million. To put that in perspective, that’s more than developing Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined (according to Player’s Auction, the development costs of all three approximately $484 million). It remains to be seen how long this can last without letting developers finish the actual game, and it’s unclear how much money is actually being spent on the game’s development.

When do you think Star Citizen will be ready?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here