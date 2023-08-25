Home » Adult Swim Sets Premiere Date for Rick and Morty Season 7 But Keeps Quiet on Replacing Justin Roiland
By Kieran Harris – Gamereactor.cn

In exciting news for Rick and Morty fans, Adult Swim has confirmed that the highly anticipated Season 7 of the popular animated series will premiere on October 15. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes, promising more outrageous adventures with our favorite intergalactic duo.

However, amid the buzz and speculation, there is one major question on everyone’s minds: who will be replacing co-creator Justin Roiland in voicing the iconic characters of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith?

Just a few months ago, Roiland made headlines when he announced his departure from the show after being charged with domestic violence. While the details surrounding his exit remain shrouded in secrecy, fans are hopeful that someone equally talented will step into his shoes.

With the premiere date just around the corner, Adult Swim has remained tight-lipped about the replacement. Speculation is running rampant among fans, who eagerly await the announcement of the new voice talent.

In the meantime, Adult Swim has released a new poster for Season 7, which pays homage to the 1995 buddy action film Bad Boys. The poster, featuring Rick and Morty in full action mode, has only ratcheted up the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

As Rick and Morty enthusiasts count down the days until October 15, they can’t help but wonder who will bring their beloved characters to life. Will it be a familiar voice or a fresh face? The speculation continues, but one thing is for sure – Season 7 is going to be one wild ride.

Stay tuned as more updates are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

