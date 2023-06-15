F1 23 Review – Gamereactor

The world‘s fastest motorsport is back with a comeback. After last year’s failure, Codemasters refocused and steered the ship in the right direction, preparing for the engine party. Because when the much-hyped F1 23 is finally released, fans have every reason to celebrate – full of long-awaited improvements. Not only is the Braking Point career mode back, and it’s very welcome, but the computer-controlled competitors are smarter, less prone to crashes, and more dynamic in their behavior. However (and perhaps most importantly) the driving experience has also been completely overhauled, and the result is no less than the most complete F1 game in years, full of high-quality content and fascinating, engaging cars.

As the editorial team’s self-proclaimed masters of F1, preparations for the game’s launch are full of ideas, questions and hopes. After all, the sport has never been bigger and its popularity shows no signs of waning, so with that said, it’s really important that Codemasters and EA don’t fumble with F1 23. I’m happy to report that they certainly haven’t, and the differences from last year’s game are both fundamental and transformative. It’s clear that those involved in the development have listened to the criticism and complaints surrounding F1 22, especially as the year progressed. So let’s take a deeper look at what this actually means.

First and foremost. Whether you choose to jump into Career mode, play a single race or take on human opponents online, the improved driving experience and car responsiveness will be immediately noticeable. From the moment you step on the accelerator to the moment you attack the first corner, the change is clearly visible in the best possible way. No, this is by no means a simulator – but that doesn’t change the fact that the modified physics model feels amazing. The car is nimbler, nimbler and decidedly more lively. But most importantly, it allows for a whole new level of aggression when attacking the track and trying to shave off a thousandth of a second lap after lap.

Here is an ad:

Konersport struggled with the conflict both on and off the track.

There’s a level of detail that previous games lacked, and it feels somewhere between arcade action and a simulator. Simultaneously inviting and challenging, F1 23 makes you try harder at the edge with an incredibly satisfying dance that rewards more often than punishes. Gone are the overreactive, overly sensitive cars of the past, and it doesn’t feel like a constant wrestling match on a track. No, it’s not perfect, and some might say the game is a bit silly. But F1 on a console was never a pure analog, and if that’s what you’re after, you might want to look elsewhere for your racing needs.

Another big draw of the game is the Braking Point mode, which is finally back after a long hiatus. A captivating and riveting story that gives you the chance to reprise the roles of prodigy Aiden Jackson and egotistical diva Devin Butler. Also this year is female F2 star Callie Mayer, who brings some refreshing variety to the old gang. She’s a welcome addition that also opens up some interesting, previously untapped avenues of storytelling centered around the fictional Konnersport Racing Team, with drama both on and off the track.

Clearly, a lot of inspiration came from Netflix’s hugely popular Drive to Survive, and while Braking Point 2 isn’t likely to make you fall out of your seat to tell the story, the interaction between the three main characters and the Konnersport manager is fascinating. Of course, the parallels to Drive to Survive are palpable, with the drama occasionally reaching painfully artificial levels. But as an introduction to both the game and the F1 circus, Braking Point does an excellent job with its balanced mix of racing and intrigue. Dallas on Wheels, if you will, is well-made and engaging, but a bit contrived.

Here is an ad:

The F1 23 has a very good presentation, especially the new, slightly warmer cinematic palette.

Besides Braking Point, there’s Career mode to fall back on once you get tired of it. The game’s expansive Career Mode is a direct upgrade from last year’s game, much of it unchanged, minus the driver and track updates, but still available for players who want to plunge headfirst into the F1 circuit and get the full, most complete experience Same great experience. If you want, you can also run it with a friend, who then acts as the team’s co-pilot.

Finally, we have F1 World, which can roughly be described as the game’s Ultimate Team, now replacing and absorbing the F1 Life introduced last year. This is an alternative career mode that lets you create your own racing team, upgrade your cars and apply different strategies. If you play online, you’ll earn experience points that unlock new car parts, visual upgrades, strategies, and more. Thankfully, it’s not yet possible to spend real money in F1 World, and we certainly hope it stays that way.

There is no doubt that the F1 23 is a very competent package, especially for fans of the sport. Compared to its predecessor, the game is a major step in the right direction and a major upgrade in the most critical areas. Racing against insanely fast cars rarely feels better, and whether you plan to play solo or online, F1 World and Braking Point 2 provide countless hours of great entertainment. Is there room for improvement? Yes, of course – it would be weird if not. Visually, more could be done, historic cars and tracks are still missing.

Career mode offers plenty of entertainment for those who are willing and able.

It’s clear that Codemasters has been more focused on some parts than others, and with the added time in development, this year’s game could have been as good as ever, maybe even a masterpiece. It also makes me wonder if the annual revision of the license is a good idea for the series in the long run, which could be a potential problem going forward. But make no mistake, F1 23 is an absolutely fantastic game. It sounds great, looks spectacular, and rarely delivers such a fun, accessible experience. Whether you’re an already loyal fan or a curious newbie. F1 has rarely been better.