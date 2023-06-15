Home » US Defense “Ukraine war is a marathon, not a sprint”
“We will be with Ukraine for the long term”

[브뤼셀=AP/뉴시스] U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hugs Ukrainian Defense Secretary Oleksi Reznikou during a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group (UDCG) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on May 15, 2018. 2023.06.15.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on the 15th (local time) that “the war in Ukraine is a marathon, not a sprint.”

“The United States and its NATO allies will continue to provide Ukraine with the emergency capabilities it needs to fight Russian aggression,” Austin said at a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group (UDCG) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He said this, according to CNN.

“Ukraine is still well positioned for the challenges ahead. The United States is proud to stand with more than 50 countries to provide training and equipment for Ukraine to succeed on the battlefield,” Austin said. ) will continue to stand together to uphold the value of sovereignty.”

“Ukrainian forces displayed outstanding courage and skill throughout the reprehensible Russian war,” he said. “Ukrainian fighting is a marathon, not a sprint.”

“We will be with Ukraine for the long term,” he said.

Before the meeting, Austin hugged Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikow and paid tribute to him, The Guardian reported.

