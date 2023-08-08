Home » After a 10-year wait, the author announces a new novel
After a 10-year wait, the author announces a new novel

After a 10-year wait, the author announces a new novel

The Witcher is one of the most popular video game series of the past decade and the Netflix series can also score well with good ratings. Both are based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski – and he has now announced a new part.

Image: CD Projekt Red

No new books from the Witcher universe have been published for around ten years. The story of Geralt has even been completed much longer. But soon there will be new reading material. As Andrzej Sapkowski announced during a live stream, he is currently working on a new novel.

Normally he wouldn’t comment on work in progress, lest people create false expectations. But in this case he just couldn’t hold himself back. “Yes, I’m working on a new book about the witcher, and I’m pretty busy at it,” says the Polish author. “It may take a year, but no longer.”

So we won’t have to wait much longer. We can look forward to a new Witcher novel by 2024 at the latest. However, Sapkowski did not reveal who the story will be about. Geralt will probably not slip into the main role again. Its story has already been told to the end.

Who knows, maybe the novel is also related to one of the upcoming Witcher games that CD Projekt Red announced a while back. As soon as there is new information, we will of course keep you posted.

Via: Redanian Intelligence

