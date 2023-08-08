Milei closed her campaign: euphoric “rockstar” style entry, triggered criticism and thanked her dogs

The presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileyclosed his campaign at the stadium on the night of this Monday, August 7 Movistar Arenain the city of Buenos Aires, which was practically full.

He is accompanied by the main figures of his space, among which his running mate stands out victoria villarruelthe candidate for head of government, Ramiro Marraand the candidate for governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Caroline Piparo.

In addition to her closest campaign team like her sister, Karina Mileiand his council of economic advisers.

Developing…

