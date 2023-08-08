Plastic Surgeon and Medical Staff Face Allegations in Disappearance of Patient: An Inside Look at the Controversial Case

Plastic Surgeon and Medical Staff Accused in Disappearance of Patient

August 4 marked the first statement hearing for plastic surgeon Kevin Malouf Sierra, along with nurses Susana Rojas and Luis Castro, and anesthesiologist Lydia Viviana Silva. The hearing addressed the mysterious disappearance of Floridalma Roque, a 59-year-old woman with US citizenship who was born in Honduras.

During the hearing, the Public Ministry (MP) informed Judge Carol Patricia Flores about unusual events that took place at Dr. Malouf Sierra’s clinic on the day of the surgery. The MP presented telephone records showing that Malouf communicated with pharmacies, an ambulance and medical assistance company, as well as colleagues from various specialties. This led authorities to suspect that an emergency occurred during the afternoon.

One particular aspect of the investigation focused on Malouf’s inquiries about a medication called heparin, an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clots. Although no transaction took place, these inquiries raised eyebrows among prosecutors.

Internist Eduardo López explained that heparin is a substance naturally produced by the body to prevent blood clots, but is also used in injectable form to prevent clot formation during certain procedures or for specific diseases. It is commonly used for cardiovascular and rheumatic diseases, as well as during prolonged surgeries that require immobility.

López emphasized that heparin should not be used in individuals prone to bleeding, those already using anticoagulants, or those with active bleeding or low platelets. The drug is typically administered subcutaneously through injections under the skin or intravenously.

In their reconstruction of events, the MP discovered that Malouf called Medical Alert to request assistance in zone 14, in the Europlaza area, after a patient developed complications following the surgery. In a wiretap recording, Malouf is heard informing the paramedic that the patient has an irregular heart rhythm known as bradycardia.

Further investigation revealed that Malouf left his clinic during the night and returned after delivering medication. This prompted authorities to believe that an emergency was occurring at the clinic, motivating Malouf to leave the premises.

As a result, Malouf, the two nurses, and the anesthesiologist are now facing accusations of plagiarism, kidnapping, and hindering criminal action. The MP has raised concerns about the well-being and whereabouts of Floridalma Roque and is actively pursuing further leads in the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

