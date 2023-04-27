Home » After restructuring: Netflix is ​​increasingly losing viewers
After restructuring: Netflix is ​​increasingly losing viewers

The measures against account sharing are apparently not well received by customers.

In Spain, in February 2023, Netflix introduced the new additional fee for accounts when they are shared outside the home. This makes Spain one of the first countries where Netflix has started its major restructuring. The first numbers are now available.

Market research firm Kantar has determined that Netflix lost around a million viewers in Spain in the first three months of the year. Of these, about two-thirds are said not to have had their own account. This means that the emigration rate has almost tripled compared to the previous year.

Bad prognosis

But the estimate goes even further: 10% of the remaining subscribers state that they are seriously considering ending their subscription in the second quarter of this year. Here, too, the rate is well above comparable periods in the past. This is unlikely to make Netflix happy.

When it became known that Netflix was planning to take this step and introduce additional fees, although in 2017 it had encouraged subscribers to share their accounts, there was already great displeasure. We also asked you about this topic in a survey: 75% of Techrush readers stated that they wanted to end their subscription if the additional fee came to Germany.

Fewer viewers – even if so far they have mainly been non-paying graduates – also mean a lower reach for the content of the streaming platform. Not an insignificant factor for a company that has a lot of content produced itself. So it remains to be seen whether Netflix will stick to its plans and continue to actively ban account sharing if it means losing viewership. We will definitely stay on the ball and continue to report on current developments.

