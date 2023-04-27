‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ How big a test for Salman Khan?

In Bollywood, if any actor is the brother of all and the soul of many, then it is undoubtedly Salman Khan. As soon as the release of his film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was announced on this Eid, Salman Khan’s fans were counting each day.

Fans were waiting to see this creation of their favorite hero. These are the same fans who are willing to sacrifice themselves for every single Salman Khan performance and who automatically step outside Salman Khan’s house in thousands on his Salgraha or Eid festival.

This film is also important for Salman Khan because two years ago his films ‘Radhe’ and ‘Antam’ did not explode at the box office, that’s why ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Salman Khan For now remains the center of all hope. Especially even when his close rival Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’ has not only broken the window in India, but all over the world.

Salman Khan should make it clear that he is not competing with Shahrukh Khan but it is a fact that his eagle eye is not only on the success of Salman Khan’s films but also on his heroines.

What is the story of the movie?

The film is inspired by a 2014 Telugu film whose story revolves around a heartbroken lover namely ‘Bhai’.

Now it is obvious that Salman Khan has three younger brothers in the role of brother. After failing in love, the brothers decide that they will never marry again. On the other hand, the three brothers are caught in the trap of poor love, so now they are worried that their work will not be done until the elder brother gets married.

That’s why he is looking for a girlfriend for his brother and this is where the beautiful Pooja Hegde enters who tries to steal Salman Khan’s heart.

By the way, the story of the film is somewhat similar to the previous film ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gadhi’. Another dramatic conflict in the story of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is that Pooja’s brothers believe in non-violence and Bhai Jaan cannot walk even two steps without violence, when a new test begins. And then there’s the old formula of brawling, action, crying, and then all the fun.

A weak story and a mockery of the director

Bollywood pundits believe that ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has a swing in direction compared to Salman Khan’s other films. Director Farhad Samji has directed the comedy series ‘Housefull’, while his services will soon be roped in for ‘Herapheri 3’.

In this movie of Salman Khan, he has really given his life in the action scenes but the comedy scenes are weak. This is also the fault of their scriptwriters who have written and run traditional comedy.

Salman Khan whose films have two-three tails and tight dialogues which are popular with the public throughout the year, but there is no such dialogue before and after the release of this film.

Similarly, in most of the scenes of the film, Salman Khan is forced to shed tears, but these scenes are devoid of emotions and feelings, not even in such a way that you melt after seeing Salman Khan’s tears. You can count them under stereotype acting.

There are eight songs in the film and there is no such song that will be on your lips all the time.

Friday Bazaar of Star Cast

In this film of Salman Khan, you will see a galaxy of Bollywood actors. Since Salman Khan is also a producer himself, he has set up a Friday market for South Indian and Bollywood actors.

Salman Khan’s first regular heroine, Bhagya Shri, has appeared as his unfulfilled love interest. Bhumika Chawla of ‘Tere Naam’ is also a part of the film. While the director of the same film, late Satish Kaushik will also be seen in a guest role.

When it comes to the guest actors, there is a long list who will be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’. South Indian superstar Venkatesh has tried his best to fill the role of Pooja Hegde’s brother with realism and he has succeeded.

Apart from dancing, Pooja Hegde also has a knack for emotional and romantic acting (AFP).

Will the magic of Pooja Hegde work?

Pooja Hegde’s performance as Salman Khan’s heroine has been exceptional in the film. South India has top class heroines and Salman Khan cast her in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to capture the interest of South Indian filmgoers as well.

Apart from dancing, Pooja has a talent for emotional and romantic acting. Worked in two or three Hindi films but mostly focused on South Indian films. Salman Khan’s name was linked with the film even before its release.

Salman and Pooja have not confirmed these rumors so far. Sayers say that for the promotion of the film, rumors were deliberately spread that Salman Khan’s heart has fallen on Pooja Hegde.

Shahnaz Gul’s entry

The film holds special significance for Bigg Boss Season 13 winner Siddharnath Shukla’s girlfriend Shahnaz Gul. Shehna Z Gill is also accused of keeping herself alive in the showbiz world by cashing in on the emotional attachment and love of fans for Siddharth Shukla.

Shahnaz did not become Salman Khan’s heroine in this film but one of his film brothers. Shahnaz Gul says that she did the film because of Salman Khan, who insisted that she wanted to free herself from the clutches of depression and mental illnesses to be a part of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

However, if Shahnaz Gul is imagining that she will get work in more films through this film, then there is no special attraction in her acting that filmmakers are forced to include her in more films. Shahnaz Gul was not given enough importance till the trailer of the film.

First Day First Show Average Earnings

Salman Khan, who was planning to release this film with ‘Pathan’, released ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in theaters a day before Eid in India.

In India, this film has been screened in 4500 cinemas and 1200 cinemas internationally. The initial business of the film has been disappointing.

This is Salman Khan’s first film since 2011 which did not even earn Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Because before that in 2011 ‘Bodyguard’ collected more than 21 crores, in 2012 ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ 32 crores, in 2014 ‘Kick’ 26 crores, in 2015 ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ 27 crores, in 2016 ‘Sultan’ 36 crores, ‘Tubelight’ 21 crores in 2017, ‘Race 3’ 29 crores in 2018 and an average film like ‘Bharat’ in 2019 earned over Rs 42 crores from first day shows. .

Compared to them, while ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ managed only 15.81 million business in India.

Film pundits say that one of the reasons for this low business is that the film could not get the attention of the Muslim community when it was released in Ramadan, a day before Eid.

In the first three days of release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has collected Rs 68.17 crore in India alone, which is a huge revenue in this context, even though the film had a disappointing opening on the first day.

Commentators hope that Salman Khan’s film will join the 100 crore club very soon but it is certain that the film will not come close to the earnings of ‘Pathan’.