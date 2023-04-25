Mourinho “excellent match for Roma, decided by episodes” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 24 – “Considering our limitations, we played an excellent match. Episodes can decide a result, they really were episodes, and I’m happy with my players. Roma are a united team, in difficulties we are always together, I think the fans are also proud of us”. The Giallorossi coach said so. Josè Mourinho, on the microphones of Dazn, after the Bergamo defeat.



“In the first half we controlled the game, without creating much, but we controlled – he continued -. I didn’t see all this difference, the second half is ours. After the 2-1 draw, in my opinion there was a lot of game to play, then there was a new episode that decides the match. So it’s very difficult for me to be critical, it’s a team that plays with limits, but as for the attitude of people who play little or people who come on from the bench, I’m super satisfied “. (HANDLE).

