Donatella Bianchi, 59, from La Spezia, is the candidate of the Five Star Movement for the Lazio Region. For the 5S leader Giuseppe Conte «he perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Movement, best represents our political, social and environmental program and is a name shared with the other political, social and civic forces with which we are sharing the path, starting with Coordination 2050″. You will challenge Alessio D’Amato, for the centre-left, and Francesco Rocca, for the right.

From Wwf to Linea Blu, to the M5s

Former president of the WWF and journalist, Donatella Bianchi is known to the general public above all for conducting the TV program on the sea, blue line, broadcast on Saturday afternoons on Rai Uno, which he has hosted since 1994. He is the face of the main media campaigns on safety at sea by the Port Authorities and the Coast Guard.

The debut with Corrado

He made his television debut at the age of 15 in the Rai1 program Sunday In conducted by Corrado, her talent scout, but the general public has learned to appreciate her grace, competence and sympathy when she is the special correspondent for Clear Variablebroadcast on Rai Due in the 80s.

The travels of the author and the condition of the Tg Lazio

Bianchi signs and conducts the column Author travels with reportage and direct from the Azores, Yemen, Egypt, Israel, Tunisia, Canada. She collaborated with the regional newspaper until 1994 as presenter of Tg Lazio and of the Tgr Italia Agricoltura column, broadcast on Rai 3 on Saturday mornings, a program created on behalf of the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies containing news on the Italian agricultural world .

The nomination of Toti and Costa for the Cinque Terre Park

In August 2019, the Minister of the Environment and Protection of the Territory and Sea Sergio Costa appointed her, on agreement with the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, president of the Cinque Terre National Park.

Lazio Region, Conte: “Donatella Bianchi will be our candidate”. Pd: “Leave the Blue Line immediately” December 27, 2022



Expert for the post Covid restart with Colao

In May 2020 he joined the committee of experts in economic and social matters, chaired by Vittorio Colao, to organize the Italian restart after the Covid emergency. After the first lockdown, selected by the Conte government to join the famous task force, she mainly dealt with environmental assessments.

The second wedding with the businessman Muntoni

She was married to her colleague Osvaldo Bevilacqua with whom she had her eldest daughter Federica. After the end of the marriage with Bevilacqua, in 2012 she contracted a new marriage with the entrepreneur Tommaso Muntoni, father of Pierluca, second son of her journalist.